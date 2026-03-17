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Love Island’s Sher organises unexpected surprise for Jack and his daughter from America

I didn’t even know they were still a thing

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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In a move absolutely no one expected, Sher from Love Island All Stars has organised a surprise for Jack’s birthday all the way from America. Does this mean they’re still speaking?! I had no idea.

She enlisted the help of Carrington, who recently touched back down in the UK after going home to Utah for a few weeks, to pull out all the stops.

“Guys, I am at Jack’s house. Sher Uber Eats’d a lot of stuff for his birthday. So, I’m gonna set it all up so she can give him and his daughter a nice birthday surprise,” he said.

She ordered him a few different cakes, a bottle of champagne and a load of balloons, and Carrington hid it all from Jack in the fridge. Then, when he was in another room, Carrington set it all up on the kitchen island.

He filmed Jack’s reaction as he walked into the room with his daughter Maya and saw the whole birthday setup Sher had organised for him.

“Oh, look what Carrington and Sher did for us,” he said to Maya. “Is it Daddy’s birthday? Wow. Are you going to blow out the candles?”

@carringtonrodriguez

Setting up Sher’s birthday gift for Jack. @Jack Keating @sher #loveislanduk

♬ Celebration – Kool & The Gang

This is the first we’ve seen of Jack and Sher since they left the villa, so the fact they’re still in contact, potentially even romantically, has come as a big shock to everyone.

“Wait, Sher and Jack are still together???” one person commented. Another joked: “How did Sher and Jack last longer than Samie and Ciaran lol.”

The pair have both been pretty silent on social media. Jack posted a few pics with his daughter last week and Sher commented a heart eyes emoji, but that’s as far as it goes.

Are they really back together? Or are they just good friends after Love Island? We’ll have to wait and see.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: TikTok

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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