He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

30 mins ago

Jack Keating is the biggest mystery on Love Island All Stars this year. Nobody really knows who he is or what he does, apart from the fact he’s got a famous dad, obviously. Whitney literally shouted in confusion, “What’s a Jack Keating?” when they first started chatting. So here’s a closer look at his life outside the villa.

Jack’s dad is Ronan Keating, from the boy band Boyzone

He’s mentioned it enough times in the villa, but Jack is the son of Ronan Keating from the boy band Boyzone. If they were before your time, the Irish pop group was formed in Dublin in the 90s and some of their biggest songs are No Matter What, All That I Need and When the Going Gets Tough.

Jack was born in March 1999 and is the oldest of five kids. Ronan has two daughters, Missy and Ali, with Jack’s mum Yvonne Connolly. He also has two kids with his current wife, Storm Keating, Cooper and Coco. The Love Islander grew up in Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boyzone (@boyzoneofficial)

So, what does he actually do now?

The 26-year-old went on season eight of Love Island in 2022, going into Casa Amor. He never actually made it into the main villa and was dumped at the Casa Amor recoupling, which is probably why you don’t really remember him.

Now, he works as a radio presenter for Spin 1038, a local radio station in Dublin. He’s also signed to the talent agency Matchstick and does a few Instagram brand deals here and there, but he only has 60k followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPIN1038 (@officialspin1038)

Jack is a full-time dad too, with a two-year-old daughter

Not long after coming off Love Island the first time, Jack welcomed a daughter called Maya with a woman he’d slept with. They were never actually together, and now co-parent Maya, who’s two.

“She’s made everyone so happy. I’m sure everyone says it, but she really is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he told VIP Magazine about his daughter. “The last two years have been amazing watching her grow up, her personality is starting to come through, she’s walking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Keating (@jackkeating11)

He only gets to see her once every two or three weeks because she lives far away, but he values every second he gets to spend with her.

“We don’t get to spend as much time together as I’d like, so every minute we do have, I cherish so much. Having her around my family too is such a nice experience,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be a dad.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: Instagram