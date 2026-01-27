What happened between Love Island sweethearts Ciaran and Nicole before his All Stars return

2 hours ago

Ciaran Davies is back on Love Island All Stars 2026, getting to know new girls in the villa, and living his best single life, but what actually happened between him and Nicole Samuel?

They were one of the strongest couples on Love Island 2024, came second in the final, moved in together, and looked like one of those couples who might actually last. So, the breakup definitely shocked people.

So, here’s a recap of everything that happened between Ciaran and Nicole before he went on Love Island All Stars.

Ciaran and Nicole met on Love Island 2024

Ciaran and Nicole met on Love Island 2024, and were together pretty much the whole way through the series. They bonded quickly, stayed loyal, and became one of the most popular couples in the villa.

They exchanged “I love yous”, made things official as boyfriend and girlfriend before the final, and ended the series as runners-up. So, after they left the villa together as a proper couple, everyone thought they were solid.

Things actually looked good even after the show ended. They moved in together, did interviews as a couple, and lived a fairly low-key post-villa life compared to other Islanders.

Loads of people genuinely thought they were one of the few Love Island couples that might make it long-term.

Then they suddenly split in December 2024

In December 2024, a rep confirmed they had decided to end their relationship. In a statement to The Tab, it said, “Over the last couple of days Nicole and Ciaran have made the mutual decision to part ways. They have left the relationship on amicable terms, and will remain good friends going forward.”

It came as a surprise, especially because they’d recently defended their relationship and had been seen together at events.

Nicole later opened up about the breakup and basically said real life just got in the way. She explained in an interview with Fake Bake, “I was so busy with work, and he had loads of commitments. When you come out of that bubble, the real world sets in. You fall in love in the villa, but then you have to learn about each other on the outside. We drifted, and that’s fine… We’re still friends.”

After the breakup, Ciaran was linked to Emily Moran from Love Island 2025, although neither of them ever confirmed they were dating.

Nicole, meanwhile, moved on and started seeing Dylan Williams, a rugby player from her hometown. She even shared loved-up photos with him just before Ciaran’s All Stars return, so she’s clearly moved on.

Right now, Ciaran is getting to know Samie and Lucinda on Love Island All Stars 2026.

