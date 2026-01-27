The Tab
Lucinda Samie Love Island All Stars friends proof

Proof Lucinda and Samie were friends outside Love Island after *that* ‘mean’ All Stars comment

‘Lucinda that was a wild response’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

People are convinced they’ve spotted proof that Lucinda Strafford and Samie Elishi were actually friends on the outside, and have indeed spoken in a year, following their tense conversation on Love Island All Stars 2026.

So, Lucinda confronted Samie in the villa and said they “haven’t spoken in a year” and “weren’t really friends”. It was during a chat that also involved tension over Ciaran and old, unresolved issues. The comments quickly sparked backlash from viewers, who felt Lucinda’s words came across as harsh and dismissive.

Now, people have found old videos, TikToks and brand content to argue that the two Islanders did, in fact, have a friendship before entering the villa.

The TikTok video from last year

@peppermayo

SISTAAAS 👯💕 @kelsey @Lucinda @SAMIE ELISHI

♬ peaches and vcrs by dj d0mcab – d0mcab

There’s a video from March last year, where Lucinda and Samie are together filming content and posing for a video. It’s a TikTok clip from their trip to Tulum. They appear relaxed and comfortable around each other, which doesn’t match the idea that they hadn’t spoken in a long time.

Brand content from 2023

@prettylittlething

Samie had 10 seconds to pick Lucinda a PLT outfit 😱 How did she do 🤣 #samieelishi #lucindastrafford #plttiktokshop

♬ original sound – prettylittlething

There is also an older PrettyLittleThing TikTok from 2023, where Lucinda asks Samie to pick her an outfit in ten seconds. In the clip, they look comfortable and natural around each other, and it feels more like a genuine friendship than a random influencer interaction.

The baby shower

On top of this, Lucinda and Samie both attended influencer Emily Miller’s baby shower, which was hosted by PrettyLittleThing to celebrate the launch of her Maternity Edit.

The event was an invite-only influencer gathering. So, the fact that they were both there together socially suggests there was more of a connection between them than Lucinda’s villa comments implied.

One person wrote, “Sammie that is not your friend. Lucinda that was a wild response.”

Another wrote, “Nah Lucinda is MESSSSSY someone that is supposed to be her friend btw what.”

Someone else wrote on Reddit, “Omg Lucinda came across as such a mean girl this episode. I really feel for Samie. You can clearly see on TikTok that they’ve hung out a number of times and been on holidays together. It is absolutely WILD that Lucinda is trying to make it out that they have never been friends.”

Now, obviously, this doesn’t prove they were best mates, that’s clear. But it does suggest Lucinda and Samie weren’t as distant as Lucinda made it sound in that fiery chat about Ciaran in the villa. And it also suggests they had spoken within the last year, despite what Lucinda said in the episode.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Dumped All Star says Scott and Leanne are in a ‘fake relationship’, and his evidence is wild

Love Island All Stars 2026 biggest game

These Love Island All Stars 2026 cast members are playing the biggest game in the villa

Right, here’s what Whitney’s annoying phrase ‘charge it’ means on Love Island All Stars

Latest
Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant

love island all stars 2026 helena curtis lucinda whose exes have been a bit snarky

Love Islanders’ snarkiest responses to their exes returning for All Stars 2026

Claudia Cox

Er, Lucinda’s ex said she was ‘taking the p*ss’

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant

love island all stars 2026 helena curtis lucinda whose exes have been a bit snarky

Love Islanders’ snarkiest responses to their exes returning for All Stars 2026

Claudia Cox

Er, Lucinda’s ex said she was ‘taking the p*ss’