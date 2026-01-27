Proof Lucinda and Samie were friends outside Love Island after *that* ‘mean’ All Stars comment

4 hours ago

People are convinced they’ve spotted proof that Lucinda Strafford and Samie Elishi were actually friends on the outside, and have indeed spoken in a year, following their tense conversation on Love Island All Stars 2026.

So, Lucinda confronted Samie in the villa and said they “haven’t spoken in a year” and “weren’t really friends”. It was during a chat that also involved tension over Ciaran and old, unresolved issues. The comments quickly sparked backlash from viewers, who felt Lucinda’s words came across as harsh and dismissive.

Now, people have found old videos, TikToks and brand content to argue that the two Islanders did, in fact, have a friendship before entering the villa.

The TikTok video from last year

There’s a video from March last year, where Lucinda and Samie are together filming content and posing for a video. It’s a TikTok clip from their trip to Tulum. They appear relaxed and comfortable around each other, which doesn’t match the idea that they hadn’t spoken in a long time.

Brand content from 2023

There is also an older PrettyLittleThing TikTok from 2023, where Lucinda asks Samie to pick her an outfit in ten seconds. In the clip, they look comfortable and natural around each other, and it feels more like a genuine friendship than a random influencer interaction.

The baby shower

On top of this, Lucinda and Samie both attended influencer Emily Miller’s baby shower, which was hosted by PrettyLittleThing to celebrate the launch of her Maternity Edit.

The event was an invite-only influencer gathering. So, the fact that they were both there together socially suggests there was more of a connection between them than Lucinda’s villa comments implied.

One person wrote, “Sammie that is not your friend. Lucinda that was a wild response.”

Another wrote, “Nah Lucinda is MESSSSSY someone that is supposed to be her friend btw what.”

Someone else wrote on Reddit, “Omg Lucinda came across as such a mean girl this episode. I really feel for Samie. You can clearly see on TikTok that they’ve hung out a number of times and been on holidays together. It is absolutely WILD that Lucinda is trying to make it out that they have never been friends.”

Now, obviously, this doesn’t prove they were best mates, that’s clear. But it does suggest Lucinda and Samie weren’t as distant as Lucinda made it sound in that fiery chat about Ciaran in the villa. And it also suggests they had spoken within the last year, despite what Lucinda said in the episode.

