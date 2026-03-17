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Love Island’s Samie and Ciaran announce next steps now they’re officially single again

Things are already moving on

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran are already moving on with their lives after their surprise split, so here’s everything they’re getting up to.

The news came as a huge shock to everyone as they had just spent a happy week together in London and Wales. A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Samie and Ciaran have decided that, for now at least, they’re better off staying friends rather than pursuing things romantically. They made that decision in the week. Neither of them have a bad word to say about each other.”

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A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Another source close to Samie added: “Upon leaving the villa things really changed for Samie and Ciaran. They never made things official and haven’t been able to spend much time together and things have fizzled out. They had an amazing experience in Love Island but they just didn’t have things in common in the real world.”

Now, Ciaran has announced he’s moving into an Airbnb with Zac, Yamen and Carrington. The USA boys are back in the UK now after a brief return home, and are renting an Airbnb while they decide what to do next. Millie and Zac have already revealed they’re going travelling around America very soon.

Speaking on his Snapchat Story, Ciaran said: “I can confirm the Airbnb is booked. Me, Yamen, Carrington and Zac, we are officially moving in tomorrow. I’m not coming tomorrow, I’m moving in Tuesday because I’ve got something on tomorrow night. So yeah, I’m officially going to be in London for a few weeks, living with the American lads. That will be fun, that will be good.”

Ciaran went straight on a night out with Scott and Shaq after the split and “drank a lot”. Then, he went to watch Swansea City and played Padel with Scott. So, it’s clearly all about spending time with the boys for him from now on. He’s also back to posting gym content on Instagram.

@keepisland

#loveislandallstars #ciaran #samie #foryoupage #loveisland

♬ original sound – keepisland

As for Samie, she’s in New York right now on a brand trip to celebrate Olivia Attwood’s new fashion range with River Island. She clearly loves it there, because she teased that she might move to the Big Apple on Instagram, writing, “I might move to NY.” I can actually see it!

She’s got no time for a man right now because she’s in full career mode. The All Stars winner went straight to the Brits the day after getting back from the South Africa villa, and she has been hardcore advertising her perfume brand Elishi, which launched in November 2025. It’s all about the brand deals!

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A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Ciaran did like Samie’s latest Instagram post though, so it looks like they’re still on good terms after the break-up.

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Featured image credit: SWNS

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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