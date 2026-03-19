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Love Islander Ciaran

Yikes, Ciaran has been caught liking underwear pics of a fellow Islander and friend of Samie

Oh dear

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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In a really awkward turn of events, Ciaran has been caught out liking underwear pics of a fellow Islander. It’s awkward not only because it’s just days after he split from Samie, but the person in question is one of her closest friends. Toe curling, actually.

It was recently revealed that after just three weeks together, Love Island All Stars winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies have broken up. It’s been said Samie was “pretty focused on work” and was “really disappointed” Ciaran didn’t make more of an effort. A source said “something was lacking” and “she just wasn’t hearing from him.”

They added: “Things just fizzled out because there was no communication and they realised they didn’t have much in common when they were out in the real world.”

The pair then started posting petty digs about one another on Instagram, and Samie confirmed the split yesterday, when she joked about having to return the £50k All Stars prize fund.

Now, just to make matters worse, Ciaran’s recent Instagram activity has been rumbled. According to The Sun, after Love Island 2023 star Lana Jenkins shared a video of herself on bed, in a matching underwear set, Ciaran gave it a like. The video showed Lana lounging around in her underwear, drinking coffee and having a slow morning. It was a collab with an underwear brand.

via Instagram

Samie and Lana were in the villa together, and have kept a friendship ever since. They regularly post together, and are very close. It’s not a great look for Ciaran.

Speaking further about the split, a source said: “Lots of couples survive busy diaries, it just needs both parties to communicate and stay connected that way, which is something that was lacking. She just wasn’t hearing from him.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @ciarandaviesss

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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