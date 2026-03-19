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Love Island’s big three feud continues as Yas brutally defends Toni’s ‘ex’ Harrison

What happened to girl code?!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Love Island’s Yas and Shakira STILL haven’t hung out with Toni despite a source close to them insisting there isn’t a feud, and the drama has escalated even more as Yas has just savagely defended Harrison.

A source told The Sun last week: “There has been absolutely no fallout between Toni, Yas and Shakira. They have all been in touch – just because they’ve not been together or posting online doesn’t mean conversations aren’t happening.”

However, people are still convinced there’s beef in the big three, and this comment Yas made about Toni’s ex really isn’t sitting right with people. On a live stream last week, Yas reacted to Harrison going on the latest series of All Stars and said she feels “really sorry” for the Islander.

“He’s not like a horrible guy at all. Like, I feel like you can tell when someone’s just like a nasty, vile piece of work. But like, that’s not him. He’s just young and, you know, was rage baiting on national TV,” she said.

“I feel really bad for him because I feel like it must have been really hard coming out and having so much press about you. And then like now you’ve gone back into All Stars and like you’ve still got like someone saying that about you. I actually was feeling really sorry for him.”

Yas continued: “I thought they put him in really late as well. I think he would have done better if he went in a little bit earlier, because then I feel like people would have seen his personality a little bit more. But yeah, he’s not a horrible guy at all. He’s just… he’s just young.”

@xitsarya

Yasmin talks about Lauren’s podcast about Harrison #loveisland #loveislandallstars

♬ original sound – Aria 🌙

Ummm, let’s backtrack for a second. Yas is supposed to be besties with Toni, who absolutely HATES Harrison. He treated her horribly in the villa last year while they were getting to know each other. Women’s Aid literally released a whole statement because his behaviour was so bad!

And now Yas is suddenly defending him and raving about what a nice guy he is?! What happened to girl code?! This is WILD. Something deeper has to be going on.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram 

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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