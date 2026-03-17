A breakdown of which Love Islanders are siding with Ciaran or Samie after their covert split

3 hours ago

It’s been reported that the winners of Love Island: All Stars, Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi, broke up after three whole weeks. Samie and Ciaran are skirting the rumours of their split, but other Love Islanders are taking sides. It’s all so messy.

Remember, neither Ciaran or Samie have announced outright that they broke up (or denied this). A source told The Sun: “Things just fizzled out because there was no communication and they realised they didn’t have much in common when they were out in the real world.” The lack of clarity seems to be leading Love Island viewers to deep every interaction they have with other cast members. Surely, somebody must know something, right?

So, here’s a breakdown of all the Love Islanders who are showing support for either Samie or Ciaran following their (apparent) split:

Team Samie

Samie jetted off on a brand trip in New York with a heap of iconic Islanders: Olivia Atwood, Toni Laites, Sophie Piper and Samantha Kenny. The girls appear to be living their best lives. Samie shared a pic of tops with the lettering “enforce male curfews”. Samie and Olivia even got matching tattoos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD DACK (@olivia_attwood)

Tyrique Hyde has begun following Samie on Instagram. He shared a photo of her looking glamorous at the Brits on his story, tagged her, and wrote: “When you’re back from New York lemme know.” Funnily enough, Ciaran is no longer following Tyrique on Insta.

After it was reported that Samie and Ciaran split, she posted a carousel on Insta called “monthly messies NY edition”. Some 2026 Love Island: All Stars girlies – including Helena and Sher – are still hyping her up in the comments section. Millie wrote, “she’s a cool girl,” and added a nail-painting emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Team Ciaran

Right, so Scott’s Insta account had been following Samie and her bestie Belle. He’s not following either of them now. Scott-van-der-Sluis seems to have (platonically) coupled up with Ciaran instead. His joke on Snapchat reinforced the rumours that Ciaran an Samie were done. Scott and Ciaran have also been on a night out, watched a Swansea City football game and played padel together over the last few days.

Ciaran is now moving in with, like, half the All Stars cast. He, Carrington, Yamen and Zac are renting an AirBnB in London together for about a month.

The season 10 Islander Messy Mitch seemingly took a stance on Ciaran and Samie breaking up. According to Capital, he responded to a query about the couple on Snapchat. Mitch said: “I know the rumours. I know the gossip. I know it all. I’m not going to speak on Ciaran’s behalf – that’s for him to talk about what he wants to talk about. The rumours are true. It’s a shame, a big old shame. But no nice guys finish last. Don’t worry Ciaran, you’re a good guy bro. You deserve the world. Some people don’t. I think you do.”

Mitch then deleted this story, and joked Ciaran now “hates” him for bringing up this topic.

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Featured image credit: ITV.