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The huge sign Love Island’s Samie and Ciaran were going to split that everyone missed

It was literally SO obvious

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Love Island’s Samie and Ciaran have called it quits just weeks after winning All Stars, and we really should have seen it coming because there was a super obvious sign.

A source close to Ciaran told The Sun Samie was “pretty focused on work” and that’s the reason things didn’t work out. But a friend of Samie told a different story, saying she “just wasn’t hearing from him”.

“Things just fizzled out because there was no communication and they realised they didn’t have much in common when they were out in the real world,” they said. “Lots of couples survive busy diaries, it just needs both parties to communicate and stay connected that way, which is something that was lacking.”

The news came as a huge shock to everyone because they only just won the £50k prize pot a few weeks ago, but there was actually a big clue that things weren’t going to work out from the start. When they returned from South Africa, Samie and Ciaran were the only couple who didn’t go home together.

They separated at the airport and Samie went home to her family in London, while he returned to Wales. Samie then went straight to the Brit Awards, clearly more concerned about her work than any potential relationship, and they didn’t meet up for at least a week after that.

Every other All Stars couple was spending 24/7 with each other after returning to the UK, meeting each other’s families, staying in hotels and filming funny TikToks together. Even the American boys, Yamen and Zac, came back to the UK with Whitney and Millie. But Samie and Ciaran? Absolutely nothing.

This shows they clearly weren’t that into each other from the start. They couldn’t wait to spend some time apart, so it’s no wonder they split just weeks later.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: TikTok

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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