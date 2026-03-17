Oh no, we now know the real reason Samie and Ciaran broke up so fast after All Stars

5 hours ago

Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies broke up just three weeks after winning Love Island All Stars, and now we know the real reason behind their abrupt split.

It was announced over the weekend that the couple had ended things, making theirs the fastest split from any Love Island winners in history. At first it was reported that since Love Island, Samie and Ciaran have decided there’s nothing romantic between them, and they’re just friends instead.

Now, they’ve started sharing petty posts seemingly aimed at one another, and more about the reason behind their split has emerged. It was believed Samie’s busy work schedule was behind the break up, but now a friend of hers has told The Sun there was more to it than that.

The source said Samie was “pretty focused on work” but is “really disappointed” Ciaran didn’t make more of an effort. One friend said: “Samie is really disappointed it didn’t work out, but Ciaran always knew she was a busy girl, he even made jokes about getting lots of Toblerones after each brand trip.

“Lots of couples survive busy diaries, it just needs both parties to communicate and stay connected that way, which is something that was lacking. She just wasn’t hearing from him.

“Things just fizzled out because there was no communication and they realised they didn’t have much in common when they were out in the real world.”

There have also been rumours that Love Island 2023 star Tyrique Hyde’s flirty public comments about Samie haven’t helped, but that’s been cleared that up too. A further source explained: “Tyrique is always mentioning Samie – before, during and after All Stars – so it’s got nothing to do with why her and Ciaran split.”

Oh dear!

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