Samie jokes about returning the £50k All Stars prize fund as she confirms split from Ciaran

4 hours ago

Samie Elishi has confirmed her split from Ciaran Davies, who she won Love Island All Stars alongside, as she’s been joking about having to return the prize fund. Awkward.

Just three weeks ago, the pair won the show together and took home a comfortable £50k for doing so. Since, people have called them out as the “least deserving” winners ever, as they lasted the shortest amount of time of any winners in history.

The real reason behind their split has since been revealed, and it’s been said Samie was “pretty focused on work” but is “really disappointed” Ciaran didn’t make more of an effort. A source said “something was lacking” and “she just wasn’t hearing from him.”

They added: “Things just fizzled out because there was no communication and they realised they didn’t have much in common when they were out in the real world.”

Samie has now seemingly confirmed the breakup, as she has been seen joking on Snapchat about having to return the £50k prize fund she got from All Stars.

“You giving back the 50k,” someone called Vina asked her in a question posted to Samie’s page. Samie replied: “Lol yh Vina send your bank deets babe.” Well, that’s confirmation then!

Previously, Samie revealed she and Ciaran had some cute plans for the £50k prize fund. She said they were planning a visit to Nashville, to see some of the USA Islanders who were bombshells this year. Maybe that’s out the window now.

The couple haven’t posted full statements about their breakup, but they have also started sharing petty posts seemingly aimed at one another. In a snapchat video, Ciaran was overheard joking he didn’t have a relationship, and Samie posted a picture endorsing male curfews.

After a day out playing padel with Ciaran, fellow All Star Scott said: “We swapped partners… For padel by the way, not relationships.” Then, a friend off-camera said “there’s only one relationship” to swap. Ciaran then started to laugh. “Moving on swiftly,” he joked.

Whilst on a press trip in New York, Samie shared a picture of a t-shirt which read: “Enforce male curfews”.

It’s all a bit of a mess.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.