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Brittany from Love Is Blind’s dad shares deep reason he trusted Devonta after red flags

They cut so much from their meeting

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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After that tense Love Is Blind reunion, Brittany’s dad has given us more context on why exactly he trusted Devonta, even after all those red flags.

Brittany and Devonta didn’t make it to the altar during Love Is Blind, and the reunion revealed that their time off-screen wasn’t much better. By the time we met them again at the reunion, the exes weren’t on speaking terms. Besides burning bridges with Brittany, Devonta also really messed things up with her dad, Daryl, who called him out directly.

Even though we all saw Devonta’s questionable behaviour throughout this season, the confrontation felt like it was seriously missing some context. Thankfully, Brittany’s dad has opened up a bit about the unaired moments before and after filming that led him to put so much trust in Devonta.

“What you didn’t see is all the conversations I had with Brittany when she got back in town,” he said in a TikTok directed at Love Is Blind viewers. “We had put together a list of what she was looking for. I knew she was going to be in the pods talking deeply with people.”

@darylwicker1

Why was I so quick to accept and welcome Devonta on Love is Blind Season 10 with Brittany. Lots of off camera dialogue with her is one of the reasons…. loveisblindseason10,brittanywicker, darylwicker, #brittanysdad

♬ original sound – Daro

This, along with Brittany buying a wedding dress even before she went on Love Is Blind, speaks to just how ready she was to find a husband. When Brittany came back to her dad and told him she found the one, he chose to trust her.

“When she came back out, she said, ‘Daddy, I met a guy, I love him, his name is Devonta, he checks all the boxes’. I trust my daughter,” he continued,  “and because I had a lot of conversations when he got back in town,  and there was a whole lot more dialogue with him that you didn’t see, I was ready to say okay.”

Daryl added: “I knew whatever challenges he had, we as a family would help him overcome them, because that’s the way we do things.”

Well, it looks like Brittany wasn’t the only person Devonta fooled!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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