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‘Ages are new to me’: Love Is Blind’s Alex says wild reason grandparents timeline was wrong

It never ends with this guy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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After being accused of repeatedly lying throughout season 10 of Love Is Blind, Alex has shared the reason he gave for the ages at which his grandparents met during his interrogation with Ashley’s dad.

During this season of Love Is Blind, Alex is a bit of a meme among viewers for his overly complicated career timeline and relationship history. The day trader was confronted by both Ashley’s dad and her friends, which he claims was one of the key reasons he decided to say no at the altar.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

In an interview with The Viral Files, Alex clarified why he got confused about the ages at which his grandparents met in the story he told Ashley’s dad.

“That one was just me misspeaking candidly. I grew up in an environment where Christian Science was my religion with my stepfather, and in that religion, we were not allowed to celebrate birthdays,” he said.

He continued: “So birthdays and ages have been something that I’m learning still. My mistake there was to answer the question and try to say what I didn’t know. Candidly, later on in life was when they passed on. They were not 16 or 14.”

Alex also shared his thoughts on what he had learned throughout the whole Love Is Blind process, and what he’ll be taking into his next relationship.

@whatsonyuhmind

Love is Blind Season 10 Alex admits to mispeaking about grandparents age. Says he learned to take pauses and that it’s okay to say you dont know #loveisblindseason10 #loveisblind #loveisblindohio #ashleyloveisblind #alexloveisblind #alexandashley#loveisblindreunion

♬ original sound – What’s On Yuh Mind

“I think another thing that maybe I learned here is to take a pause. You don’t have to have all the answers. I do have a complicated storyline, and it’s one of those that you just take a break, you just take a second. Not knowing is an okay answer,” he said.

Alex continued: “I’ve learned a ton throughout the process, I do think there’s probably some inaccuracies in the editing,” he said. “I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is really just patience with my storyline. I think I have a very complicated past, and if I’m in a relationship, instead of waiting for her to come through and ask these questions, I need to identify a trigger point in her past and pull her aside proactively.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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