Love Is Blind’s Bri calls Brittany a ‘mean girl’ and shares her definition of ‘girl’s girl’

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Bri has shared her unique definition of a “girl’s girl” after a messy Love Is Blind reunion left many viewers questioning her loyalties to her friends, like Brittany.

At the Love Is Blind reunion, Bri was called out by multiple of the pod girls for behaviour they deemed as inappropriate towards their partners. Brittany brought up a “girl’s trip” Bri had gone on with Ashley and Priyanka, which Devonta had gone on too, without telling his partner. Bri was also criticised for not shutting down Chris quickly enough in that one Ohio reunion scene where he made a serious move on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

In an interview with Glamour, she talked about the edit she received on Love Is Blind season 10 and how her “strong” personality came across on screen.

“I think that I’m a very self-aware person and I’m very self-reflective. So a lot of the edit or the persona that I am being portrayed as right now, I kind of knew that was going to happen,” she explained.

“I’m a strong personality, and it may not be interpreted the way I’m trying to come off as, and I know that about myself. I could be abrasive, and that could be misinterpreted somehow. I’m looking at some of my scenes, and I’m like, Wow. I just feel like the people who get it, get it, and the people who don’t, they’re never going to understand. ”

She then talked through the whole discourse around her not being a “girl’s girl”, and offered her own perspective on what that phrase means to her.

“For me, girl’s girls are…I like to surround myself with people who have shared values, who I would want to go to for sound advice, and I feel like I didn’t necessarily find that point of connection within the pods. The girls were very adamant about the type of girls that they are close to or like to be close to, and I felt I was criticised right away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

She continued: “I felt really uncomfortable, even just in the pods to begin with, because of some identifiers that they were flagging with political views and what have you, and the way they were writing off men. I was like, Oh, okay, well, this is uncomfy. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m here to find a man’.”

Jessica has been really open about how vocal she was about politics in the pods, so this comment is especially interesting given that context.

Bri broke down who she calls a”girl’s girl”, saying: “My girl’s girls are the ones that I would throw down for. I’m very involved in my church, and I have a really strong Christian background. I surround myself with all the girls in my small group.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

She also called out Brittany for bringing up the holiday during the reunion, instead of talking about it personally.

“Brittany had every opportunity to talk to me. I spent an entire day with her doing press in LA, and she could have approached me and held me accountable so that I could take accountability and grow. But she held that for the reunion. To me, that’s a mean girl. So it’s funny how it’s a twisted narrative,” Bri said.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix