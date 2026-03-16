Someone spotted the next season of Love Is Blind being filmed and caught a really fun spoiler

7 hours ago

Someone has spotted what they’re claiming as Love Is Blind filming its next season in Mexico. Just when you thought you might be over Love Is Blind season 10 and all of its following drama, get ready for the next one!

The person on Reddit said they were in Mexico, and stumbled across a filming crew with one of the upcoming couples. They were doing a fun activity, which looks as though it will be featured in the retreat section of the show.

“Those are the two contestants and they were doing either bungee jumping or a massive swing in wild canyon adventures down in Cabo Mexico. I never watched the show but they kicked us out of our activity because of these people and I’m annoyed about that,” they said in the post.

“Anyway from what I actually saw the girl didn’t seem too happy at the start but they guy seemed happy. Beyond that I didn’t stick around to watch. Do have to say though that the guy running the show when I was down there was great and made my day.”

When asked how they knew it was Love Is Blind filming, the poster added: “The guys working there drip fed information until we figured it out, like Netflix was filming there, one of the guys said show was called “blind love” or something like that. And when the camera crew eventually arrived, one of them told us what the show was.”

In the picture you don’t really get a clear view of the apparent engaged couple in question, but you can make out the woman’s face more than her partner’s. That being said, just knowing that there could be bungee jumping or big activities at the retreat next time is a fun little sneak peek. Plus, the girl not seeing happy about it could be juicy!

Now, we just have to remember this for when the next episodes drop. “Ooh can’t wait to circle back around to this in six months,” one person on the thread replied. See you there!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.