Amber explains the very serious reason her lips looked different at the Love Is Blind reunion

8 hours ago

Following the drama of the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion, I still need a second to catch my breath. A lot happened. One of the biggest revelations was that married couple Amber and Jordan have since filed for divorce. But what a lot of people ended up talking about was that Amber looked quite different at the Love Is Blind reunion – in particular, her lips looked different.

After the show, there was a lot of speculation about her change in appearance. “I can’t focus on anything but Amber’s mouth,” one person on Twitter said. Others speculated if she’d had Botox, or some filler added or removed. One person who went quite deep into breaking down this was an aesthetic nurse and injector on Instagram, called Bek. She made an entire video about it.

Bek said she “couldn’t focus on anything else” and said she was “shocked” as the reunion was like “looking at a totally different person”. She then began to theorise what the change was, with one of her main theories being migrated lip filler, or filler placed above the upper lip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AZ NURSE INJECTOR 💉✨ (@bek_injects)

However, in the comments was Amber, who explained what had *actually* happened. It turns out Amber had quite a serious medical reason for why she looked different.

“It was actually an androgenic hormonal response due to excessive cortisol levels following the months after the season,” she said. “My face developed these deep cyst pockets which kept causing infection. I was on several rounds of antibiotics and finally was put on spironolactone which has slowly been helping. Unfortunately areas like my upper forehead and upper lip are still healing.”

Bek then replied: “Ohh I’m so sorry you had to go through that!! As an aesthetic provider I’m always analysing the face from an enhancement POV – that’s why I could only assume you had work done that maybe went wrong. Thanks for responding and clearing it up! All the best to you.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.