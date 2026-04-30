The Tab

‘Am I gonna get chicked?’: Olympian’s divisive comments on racing women cause backlash

‘You’re on track for a PB… and there’s a girl next to you’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Australian athlete Ryan Gregson is being accused of misogyny after making a controversial “getting chicked” comment about racing with women.

A clip from Olympian Ryna Gregson’s podcast is going viral – for all the wrong reasons. The former world-record breaker runs a podcast called FTK Patron, where he discusses the world of running.

In one clip, he referenced a “girl” keeping up with a male athlete. The girl in question is Agnes Jebet Ngetich, a Kenyan long-distance runner and the reigning World Cross-Country Champion.

@elizaanneboyd

#chicked #runtok #marathontraining #femalerunner #malepodcast

♬ original sound – Eliza Tumohe

“So they did a 10K recently and I think Liam ran about 28:20 or something, and Tim maybe 28:50. But Liam had a girl behind him for the first 5K. And I just said like, mate, that would be such a weird experience,” Ryan said on his podcast.

“You’re on track for a PB, you know you’re going well, but there’s a girl right next to you at halfway. You’re just re-evaluating everything.”

He continued: “You’re like ‘I’m on for a career day today but am I going to get chicked?’ He’s not the type of guy (where) that should even be going through his head. You’d be shook. You’d be going through all your life choices like ‘How did I end up here?’ and ‘Why didn’t I study harder?'”

These statements immediately caused backlash from the running community and atheletes in general. The Female Athletes Project directly called out Ryan in an Instagram post that has over 17k likes.

“That ‘GIRL’ was the incredible WOMAN athlete and world record holder Agnes Jebet Ngetich – yes, men, shock! Women can run fast too,” they said. “We are sorry to break it to you lads, women are getting faster and faster. And in MANY cases women can beat a lot of the men. And this OK. In fact it should be supported.”

After the widespread controversy, Ryan issued an apology on his latest podcast episode, aptly titled Our Apology.

“I owe an apology for my comments on the episode. This isn’t a representation of how I see women in sport. My wife is an elite athlete and some of my proudest moments in the sport of running have been watching her win or be successful and beat up on male athletes, even as recent as this morning,” he said.

“That isn’t me, I respect the female athletes in this sport so much, especially because my wife is one of them and I would hate for young female athletes to think that I am that person that they heard on that episode. So I truly am sorry for my part.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Instagram

More on: News Olympics Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

d4vd

New horrific details allege the ways D4vd disposed of 14-year-old Celeste’s body

Influencer Rachel Kerr

UK influencer vanishes in Morocco after mysteriously telling friends she’d ‘run out of money’

It’s happening again! Another girl is sharing ‘evidence’ that she’s Madeleine McCann

Latest

Lancaster-Scarborough steam train trip to pull Harry Potter coaches

Isabella Frost

The journey will mark the 400th anniversary of Scarborough being named a spa

MAFS Australia’s Alissa reveals ‘x-rated’ real reason she suddenly switched on David

Ellissa Bain

We’re starting to see some cracks

oxbridge colleges hardest to get into this is emma emmanuel college cambridge

The 20 absolute hardest Oxbridge colleges for applicants to snatch up offers from

Claudia Cox

One Oxford college only lets nine per cent in

Even without Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz’s mystifying relationship history needs to be studied

Kieran Galpin

Girl, drop the TED Talk

‘Am I gonna get chicked?’: Olympian’s divisive comments on racing women cause backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘You’re on track for a PB… and there’s a girl next to you’

Exams at Edinburgh University: A survival guide for the sleep deprived

Phoebe Davies

Tips on surviving the storm that is exam season (from a third year who is yet to figure it out)

Unseen footage shows Alissa being unbearably snobby towards David at MAFS homestay

Ellissa Bain

It’s gross

King’s College London handed pre-action letter after being accused of ‘spying’ on protestors

Isabella Zbucki

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians urged the universities to end surveillance

Disturbing texts between Celeste Rivas and D4vd reveal grim details of secret ‘relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They allegedly met when Celeste was 11

d4vd

New horrific details allege the ways D4vd disposed of 14-year-old Celeste’s body

Kieran Galpin

He purchased an array of items under a different name

Christine and Heather speak out about Selling Sunset return for first time with juicy details

Ellissa Bain

Netflix just confirmed they will be back for season 10

emily blunt in the devil wears prada and her tone deaf careers advice

Emily Blunt rinsed for her ‘tone-deaf’ careers advice on The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour

Claudia Cox

‘I don’t think I’ll be happy if I can’t pay rent’

MAFS

‘It’s just a mistake’: 2025 MAFS Aus groom pleads guilty after threatening to kill his nephew

Kieran Galpin

‘He just pushed me to my limits’

The truth behind Bec’s $3 million house on MAFS Australia, and how she really afforded it

Ellissa Bain

A $3 million house with a $97k mortgage?!

Friday Club: Big food and drinks deals on Lancaster University campus

Amy Laird

Every Friday there will be huge deals including free food and drink for Lancaster students

The perils of dating at Bristol University

Maddison Lee

Dating at Bristol uni is not for the faint-hearted x

University of Sussex overturns record £585,000 fine in High Court free speech ruling

Cassandra Fong

The case stems from Kathleen Stock’s 2021 resignation and ruled the OfS acted unlawfully

Here’s the most unexpected Roses events you should consider watching

Ella Yarwood

You probably wouldn’t watch these sports on a regular weekend

Tomer Capone

I love The Boys, but the insanely dark resurfaced past of a lead star has ruined the last season

Kieran Galpin

Everything falls flat now

Taron

*That* song in Apex is catchy as hell, so here are all the banging tunes in the new Netflix film

Kieran Galpin

What a cracking tune for Taron Egerton to chase you to