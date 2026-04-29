UK influencer vanishes in Morocco after mysteriously telling friends she’d ‘run out of money’
Rachel was last seen checking out of her hotel on Saturday
A UK model and influencer has gone missing whilst on holiday in Morocco. 31-year-old Rachel Kerr was last seen checking out of her all-inclusive hotel in Agadir on Saturday.
Rachel is from Dunblane in Scotland, and regularly posts travel and lifestyle content. She was on a work trip in Agadir when she went missing. Her last known location was the Caribbean Village, an all-inclusive resort, on Saturday, April 25th. She checked out and hasn’t been seen since. Her phone has been switched off, which her family has said is very out of character for her.
Rachel’s family has since issued a statement, and said they are very concerned for her welfare. “My cousin Rachel Kerr (31) is missing in Adagir, Morocco. Last known to be staying at the Caribbean Village hotel however she checked on Saturday and we haven’t heard from her since. Her phone has been switched off,” her cousin Claire said in a missing persons Facebook group.
“We’re very concerned for her welfare and appealing for any information on her whereabouts or who she may be in contact with out there.” She attached a poster appealing for more information.
Someone else, claiming to have been on the trip, claimed Rachel had run out of money just before she vanished. “The police are involved as she has gone missing for over a week … [sic] she ran out if money completely on Friday,” they said. Another family friend described her as being in a “vulnerable” mental state.
Rachel lasted posted on Instagram two weeks ago. She shared pictures of her on a bed in Morocco, with the caption: “la marinaaaa”. Prior to this, her account was much more active and she had posted regularly about her trip.
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A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who is missing in Morocco.”
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