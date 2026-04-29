UK influencer vanishes in Morocco after mysteriously telling friends she’d ‘run out of money’

Rachel was last seen checking out of her hotel on Saturday

30 minutes ago

A UK model and influencer has gone missing whilst on holiday in Morocco. 31-year-old Rachel Kerr was last seen checking out of her all-inclusive hotel in Agadir on Saturday.

Rachel is from Dunblane in Scotland, and regularly posts travel and lifestyle content. She was on a work trip in Agadir when she went missing. Her last known location was the Caribbean Village, an all-inclusive resort, on Saturday, April 25th. She checked out and hasn’t been seen since. Her phone has been switched off, which her family has said is very out of character for her.

Rachel’s family has since issued a statement, and said they are very concerned for her welfare. “My cousin Rachel Kerr (31) is missing in Adagir, Morocco. Last known to be staying at the Caribbean Village hotel however she checked on Saturday and we haven’t heard from her since. Her phone has been switched off,” her cousin Claire said in a missing persons Facebook group.