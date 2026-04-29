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euphoria season three episode three wedding ending

Euphoria’s wedding episode originally had a different ending, and Cassie behaved less vilely

The scene was even gorier

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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In season three episode three of Euphoria, Nate and Cassie’s hellish wedding day had an even more hellish finale. Naz broke into their home, and his lackey attacked Nate. Cassie cried, but mostly because her dress was wrecked. However, the ending of Euphoria’s wedding episode was originally going to be very different. In the script, Cassie was a slightly less terrible person!

Sam Levinson (the creator and director of Euphoria) talked through the changes to this scene on the Filmmaker Toolkit podcast. He said: “We started shooting it, and there were these quick shots. Boom, [Nate’s] head goes this way, we pull back with him as he gets slammed into the wall. We end up wrapping for the night. And I go home, and I’m thinking, ‘This is out of our language. The cuts are too quick. There’s something that’s not right. We’re not actually making an action movie.’ You always want to be careful that even if you’re moving into a genre section of a story, that it’s still carrying a certain rhythm.”

euphoria season three episode three ending nate

That was quite enough violence already, tbh
(Image via HBO)

For Euphoria season three, Sam Levinson took inspiration from Western films. The new episodes are supposed to have a classic Hollywood vibe. That’s what he means by a “genre section”. The original ending of episode three was a bit too like a Western, and didn’t gel well with the rest of Euphoria.

Sam Levinson continued: “We started to talk about it. How do we make this rooted in the psychology of Nate and Cassie? And suddenly, it started to make sense. If we’re playing this on Cassie, what would her response be to Nate getting the cr*p beaten out of him?  Well, she would start going, ‘This is my wedding. How could this happen to me?’

euuphoria season three episode three wedding cassie ending

Cassie, wailing away
(Image via HBO)

“We started to block it that way, and it was that second night that we really discovered, ‘Oh no, this is the scene is rooted in Cassie’s psychology and her narcissism,’ as her husband is just getting the sh*t kicked out of him up and down the stairs.”

Sam Levinson redid the scene with Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney. In the revamped ending for episode three, we see a bit less of Nate being attacked. While the godawful toe-cutting incident happens, Cassie cries about the blood ruining her make-up. She is ignorant of how hurt Nate is, and whines to Naz about her wedding day. The ending of this Euphoria episode is now a bit less violent – and Cassie comes across as an even worse human being than she did in the original script.

The ending of Euphoria’s wedding episode wasn’t the only part to be changed at the last minute. Nate’s first confrontation with Naz was also altered with little warning.

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Featured image via HBO.

More on: Euphoria TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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