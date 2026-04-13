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euphoria season three looks different reason

Here’s the actual reason Euphoria season three looks like a totally different show

The new episodes were filmed in a very different way

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Many, many Euphoria viewers are complaining that season three looks totally different to earlier episodes of the show. Of course, it doesn’t help that Rue is now in Mexican deserts instead of high school corridors. But there’s another huge behind-the-scenes reason why season three looks so different to the rest of Euphoria.

Euphoria season three was shot on a totally new kind of camera film. The cinematographer Marcell Rév worked with the camera film company Kodak to come up with VERITA 200D. The new film is supposed to give Euphoria season three a very distinctive look.

Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, told IndieWire: “We wanted to be a little bit more classical. We wanted it to feel a bit more like an old Hollywood film.”

According to the Kodak website, the new camera film gives videos “detailed highlights, high colour saturation, deep blacks, and warm, natural skin tones”. The film has a shorter dynamic range – that means there is less of a difference between the highlights and the shadows. This is meant to give videos “a more classical cinematic look”. TV shows and movies that are made with this camera film might look less sharp and less realistic.

Euphoria season three(Image via HBO)

Euphoria season three
(Image via HBO)

The first season of Euphoria had a distinctly cool colour palette. There were plenty of purple clothes and lights. In season three, everything tends to look a bit yellower.

Euphoria season one looking very different

Euphoria season one
(Image via HBO)

I’m sure this very different aesthetic is all part of Sam Levinson’s creative vision and whatnot. But the new camera film, new locations and lack of Labrinth music all contribute to why season three may seem very disconnected to the rest of Euphoria. Of course, it doesn’t help that Sydney Sweeney is also now rolling around Nate’s living room in a baby costume.

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Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Euphoria TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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