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Euphoria has crossed a line, and this vile Sydney Sweeney scene was never even necessary

We shouldn’t be normalizing this

Hebe Hancock | Opinion
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If there’s one thing Euphoria has never struggled with, it’s pushing boundaries. But, there’s a difference between edgy and downright irresponsible, and this latest Sydney Sweeney controversy has people rightly asking where the line actually is.

HBO

Let’s be clear, there is no artistic, narrative, or cultural justification for imagery that even vaguely gestures toward the sexualisation of children. None. The fact that people are now accusing the show of “feeding into a paedophilia kink” is a predictable response to a show that seems increasingly obsessed with shock value over substance.

We’re talking about a scene where Cassie, an adult character, is styled in a way that deliberately evokes infantilisation: Pacifier, pigtails, “baby” poses, and deliberately provocative framing. It’s not subtle, and it’s not even particularly clever. It’s just uncomfortable and not in the thoughtful way TV usually aims for.

HBO

When you package that kind of imagery within a glossy, hyper-sexualised aesthetic, you’re not critiquing it. You’re participating in it.

This isn’t new territory for Sam Levinson, whose work on Euphoria has long blurred the line between depicting harmful behaviours and aestheticising them. The show has already been criticised for its handling of addiction, self-harm, and toxic relationships, often accused of making them look cinematic rather than confronting their reality. But this feels like a step further, and a step too far.

Infantilisation tied to sexuality is not just another “taboo topic” to explore for dramatic effect. It intersects with real-world harm, exploitation, and abuse. Treating it as just another edgy visual motif is, at best, tone-deaf, and at worst, deeply irresponsible.

HBO

Naturally, people are also side-eyeing Sydney Sweeney herself. That conversation is messier. Actors don’t exist in a vacuum, and turning down scenes isn’t always straightforward. But it’s also not unreasonable to question why something like this made it past anyone in the room, from concept to script to filming to final cut.

Someone, at multiple stages, signed off on this.

The most frustrating part is that it doesn’t even add anything. Strip the scene away and nothing meaningful is lost. There’s no character insight here that couldn’t be explored in a dozen other ways, no deeper commentary that justifies the discomfort.

There’s a tendency in TV discourse to dismiss criticism like this as overreaction, to frame it as people being too sensitive or missing the point. Sometimes the point is exactly what people are reacting to; something is just unnecessary, exploitative, and frankly gross.

Euphoria doesn’t need this, audiences don’t need this, and there is absolutely no world in which showcasing imagery that echoes paedophilic tropes should be normalised under the guise of entertainment.

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Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Euphoria Sydney Sweeney TV
Hebe Hancock | Opinion
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