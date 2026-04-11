Is Euphoria season three out? Here’s how to watch it in the UK, and when episodes drop

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After what feels like forever, Euphoria is finally back for season three.

The hit drama, created by Sam Levinson, first landed back in 2019 and quickly became one of HBO’s biggest shows, following the chaotic life of Rue Bennett and the rest of East Highland’s most dysfunctional teens. The wait between seasons has been four whole years.

Here’s everything you actually need to know about watching season three in the UK, without the confusion.

When does Euphoria season three come out in the UK?

The first episode drops in the UK on Monday 13th April, but don’t expect a full binge.

Like previous seasons, episodes will be released weekly, so you’ll have to pace yourself whether you like it or not.

Technically, the show airs in the US on Sunday 12th April, but because of the time difference, it lands in the UK in the early hours of Monday morning (around 1am GMT), before becoming available to watch later that day.

Where can you watch Euphoria in the UK?

You’ve got a few options:

HBO Max

Sky Atlantic

NOW

If you’ve got Sky or NOW, you’ll likely already have access, so no need to panic about finding it.

And if you need a recap (you probably do), seasons one and two are already available on these platforms.

What’s the Euphoria season three release schedule?

There are eight episodes in total, and they’re dropping weekly right through to the start of June.

Episode 1: Monday 13th April

Episode 2: Monday 20th April

Episode 3: Monday 27th April

Episode 4: Monday 4th May

Episode 5: Monday 11th May

Episode 6: Monday 18th May

Episode 7: Monday 25th May

Episode 8: Monday 1st June

Is this the final season?

Nothing’s been 100 per cent confirmed, but there’s a lot of speculation that this could be the last time we see Rue and co. Either way, after a four-year wait, it’s safe to say expectations are… high.

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Featured image credit: HBO