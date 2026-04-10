Juicy details from when Zendaya and Jacob Elordi dated during a ‘break’ with Tom Holland

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The internet is just remembering Zendaya and Jacob Elordi reportedly briefly dated back in 2019, and there’s actually so much drama.

Back in 2018, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi met on the set of Euphoria while filming season one of the HBO series. Zendaya, who plays Rue, had previously sparked dating rumours with her Spiderman series co-star Tom Holland – rumours she has now confirmed. With that in mind, let’s take a look back at Zendaya and Jacob’s not-so-secret fling.

They were first spotted romantically back in August, 2019

Three months after filming for Euphoria’s first season wrapped, Zendaya was spotted on holiday with Jacob Elordi in Greece. Neither of them shared pictures from the trip – they just happened to be seen in the background of another tourist’s pics, with nobody else from the cast around them. Suspicious!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

At the time, an eyewitness claimed to Pinkvilla: “At one point, Jacob helped Zendaya climb up a ledge for a photo. He also whispered something in her ear as they were walking around, and Zendaya smiled.”

Sightings of Jacob and Zendaya continued late into 2019

Once the news broke with those viral Greece photos, Zendaya and Jacob were spotted together numerous times on cute dates around LA. They continued to keep things private and even threw Euphoria viewers off the scent when Jacob said in an interview that Zendaya was “like a sister” to him.

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with,” he continued. “She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us,” he told GQ Australia.

They were spotted kissing in 2020, but soon broke up

Relationship rumours peaked in 2020, when Jacob was photographed kissing Zendaya while out and about in NYC. But not long after word of their alleged split started to circulate, Jacob was seeing other women, and not long after, Zendaya and Tom Holland were back together, for good this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Although Zendaya has never spoken publicly about why she and Tom Holland broke up during this time, it’s speculated that scheduling conflicts, long-distance, and then the pandemic drove a wedge between them. But at least they’ve got their happy ending!

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Featured image via David X Prutting/BFA.com/Shutterstock