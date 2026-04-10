The Tab

Juicy details from when Zendaya and Jacob Elordi dated during a ‘break’ with Tom Holland

I completely forgot this happened

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The internet is just remembering Zendaya and Jacob Elordi reportedly briefly dated back in 2019, and there’s actually so much drama.

Back in 2018, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi met on the set of Euphoria while filming season one of the HBO series. Zendaya, who plays Rue, had previously sparked dating rumours with her Spiderman series co-star Tom Holland – rumours she has now confirmed. With that in mind, let’s take a look back at Zendaya and Jacob’s not-so-secret fling.

They were first spotted romantically back in August, 2019

Three months after filming for Euphoria’s first season wrapped, Zendaya was spotted on holiday with Jacob Elordi in Greece. Neither of them shared pictures from the trip – they just happened to be seen in the background of another tourist’s pics, with nobody else from the cast around them. Suspicious!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

At the time, an eyewitness claimed to Pinkvilla: “At one point, Jacob helped Zendaya climb up a ledge for a photo. He also whispered something in her ear as they were walking around, and Zendaya smiled.”

Sightings of Jacob and Zendaya continued late into 2019

Once the news broke with those viral Greece photos, Zendaya and Jacob were spotted together numerous times on cute dates around LA. They continued to keep things private and even threw Euphoria viewers off the scent when Jacob said in an interview that Zendaya was “like a sister” to him.

https://www.tumblr.com/awesomecalen/189434028458/jacdaya-zendaya-and-jacob-elordi-as-rue-bennett

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with,” he continued. “She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us,” he told GQ Australia.

They were spotted kissing in 2020, but soon broke up

Relationship rumours peaked in 2020, when Jacob was photographed kissing Zendaya while out and about in NYC. But not long after word of their alleged split started to circulate, Jacob was seeing other women, and not long after, Zendaya and Tom Holland were back together, for good this time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Although Zendaya has never spoken publicly about why she and Tom Holland broke up during this time, it’s speculated that scheduling conflicts, long-distance, and then the pandemic drove a wedge between them. But at least they’ve got their happy ending!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via David X Prutting/BFA.com/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Dating Jacob Elordi Zendaya
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Sam Levinson breaks silence on Labrinth’s comments, as Euphoria season three launches

Guys, there’s ‘evidence’ Tom Holland is the reason for Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya beef

Guys, the shocking ‘real’ reason Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are beefing has been revealed

Latest
Scott and Gia on MAFS Australia 2026

Hold on, Scott was legally married and had a wife when he went on MAFS Australia?!

Hayley Soen

There are pictures of him and a *real* bride

mafs australia joel gia juliette

MAFS’s Joel has a theory on why Gia hated on him and the teddy, and it makes a lot of sense

Claudia Cox

‘Gia is the puppet master behind the shadows’

alix earle reale actives moisturiser

Alix Earle apologises after backlash over ‘defective’ Reale Actives moisturiser

Francesca Eke

‘We’ve tried it, we’ve never had a problem where it just doesn’t end up coming out at all’

cambridge university professor Simon Goldhill

Cambridge University professor gave student unwanted kiss and put his tongue in her ear

Nina Stockdale

69-year-old Simon Goldhill is a renowned academic in Greek literature

Juicy details from when Zendaya and Jacob Elordi dated during a ‘break’ with Tom Holland

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I completely forgot this happened

MAFS Australia’s Joel reveals emotional story behind that teddy bear and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

It’s the ‘most sentimental’ thing he owns

Bonnie Blue reveals most sickening thing she and a guy did at recent Spring Break and I’m heaving

Hayley Soen

She didn’t need to spell it out like that

Sam Levinson breaks silence on Labrinth’s comments, as Euphoria season three launches

Hebe Hancock

It seems very messy

mafs australia 2026 joel and juliette

Unaired scenes from MAFS Australia 2026 add context to why Juliette despises Joel

Claudia Cox

Erm, she complained to the producers his hair was grey?

Are MAFS Australia’s Juliette and Joel still together? She had one more bombshell after filming

Hayley Soen

Their drama most definitely isn’t over

Scott and Gia on MAFS Australia 2026

Hold on, Scott was legally married and had a wife when he went on MAFS Australia?!

Hayley Soen

There are pictures of him and a *real* bride

mafs australia joel gia juliette

MAFS’s Joel has a theory on why Gia hated on him and the teddy, and it makes a lot of sense

Claudia Cox

‘Gia is the puppet master behind the shadows’

alix earle reale actives moisturiser

Alix Earle apologises after backlash over ‘defective’ Reale Actives moisturiser

Francesca Eke

‘We’ve tried it, we’ve never had a problem where it just doesn’t end up coming out at all’

cambridge university professor Simon Goldhill

Cambridge University professor gave student unwanted kiss and put his tongue in her ear

Nina Stockdale

69-year-old Simon Goldhill is a renowned academic in Greek literature

Juicy details from when Zendaya and Jacob Elordi dated during a ‘break’ with Tom Holland

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I completely forgot this happened

MAFS Australia’s Joel reveals emotional story behind that teddy bear and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

It’s the ‘most sentimental’ thing he owns

Bonnie Blue reveals most sickening thing she and a guy did at recent Spring Break and I’m heaving

Hayley Soen

She didn’t need to spell it out like that

Sam Levinson breaks silence on Labrinth’s comments, as Euphoria season three launches

Hebe Hancock

It seems very messy

mafs australia 2026 joel and juliette

Unaired scenes from MAFS Australia 2026 add context to why Juliette despises Joel

Claudia Cox

Erm, she complained to the producers his hair was grey?

Are MAFS Australia’s Juliette and Joel still together? She had one more bombshell after filming

Hayley Soen

Their drama most definitely isn’t over