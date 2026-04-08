Guys, the shocking ‘real’ reason Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are beefing has been revealed

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There have been lots of rumours surrounding Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney’s alleged feud, and now an insider claims to know the “real” reason behind it ahead of the new season of Euphoria.

Ever since Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad, the streets have been saying there’s a rift between the two Euphoria co-stars. Zendaya has been really public about her anti-Trump, progressive views. At the same time, Sydney Sweeney has been linked to several MAGA supporters, even though she herself has avoided making any strong political statements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

But an LA-based insider source has told The Sun the feud is actually a lot more personal than what we thought.

“Euphoria bosses are all too aware that the pair do not get on. There were tensions way back,” the source claimed. “It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set.”

They continued: “That did not go down well with Zendaya. They have not really hung out socially since then. Their paths barely crossed during the making of season three.”

And if it feels like the two have been majorly avoiding the topic of their alleged fallout, it’s apparently because it’s a banned topic throughout the Euphoria press tour, according to this same source.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

“There is a complete ban on journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney,” the source alleged. “During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera.

At the Euphoria season three premiere, Zendaya was seen leaving only 10 minutes after she had appeared to take pictures, which has only further fuelled the rumours.

“It’s not like they have had a big bust-up, but Zendaya has quietly distanced herself from Syd. Their politics are wildly different,” the source claimed. “It’s a bit of a headache because Zendaya doesn’t want to be associated with a Trump supporter.”

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