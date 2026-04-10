Guys, there’s ‘evidence’ Tom Holland is the reason for Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya beef

3 hours ago

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney’s beef is at the forefront of everyone’s mind since that awkward Euphoria premiere encounter, and now there’s “evidence” that Tom Holland is part of the issue.

Even though they’ve been working on Euphoria together since 2019, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney seem to be one of the few Euphoria cast members who aren’t friends outside of the show. Besides rarely mentioning each other, a new clip from the Euphoria season three premiere seems to show Zendaya purposefully avoiding her co-star.

In a new video, Zendaya can be seen quickly but happily greeting Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer. pic.twitter.com/cIrwdUK1b7 — euphoria daily (@xeuphoriadaily) April 8, 2026

It got even more personal when clips showed her greeting everybody else in the cast, even rumoured ex-partner Jacob Elordi.

While people have assumed their beef stems from their political differences, there’s a new theory that Tom Holland might actually be involved. Anonymous insider sources claimed to The Sun that Sydney was super flirty towards Tom Holland, Zendaya’s long-term partner and now-husband.

“Euphoria bosses are all too aware that the pair do not get on. There were tensions way back,” the source claimed. “It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set.”

They continued: “That did not go down well with Zendaya. They have not really hung out socially since then. Their paths barely crossed during the making of season three.”

Now, an alleged screenshot of Sydney Sweeney liking a tweet about Tom Holland from 2021 has been circulating, and it’s not looking great.

Salvo no meu celular, eu só tenho esse de 2021, mas tem mais se vc pesquisar Sydney Sweeney Tom Holland tweets no Google e tbm tem ela fazendo uma piadinha em tom de flerte sobre o homem aranha salvar o dia no set pic.twitter.com/oXHOMNegYN — Ella ☥ (@donyaleslove) April 8, 2026

“Okay, but Tom Holland is SO DAMN FINE,” the tweet Sydney allegedly liked said.

The person who shared the screenshot claimed they took it around 2021, when it was shared, but since likes on X aren’t public anymore, The Tab can’t confirm whether the actress ever actually liked the tweet.

Neither Sydney Sweeney nor Zendaya have acknowledged these rumours at all, or rumours around their “beef” in general, but that isn’t stopping Euphoria viewers from theorising.

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Featured image via Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock and John Salangsang/Shutterstock