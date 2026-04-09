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Rare details of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s relationship revealed, as she meets kids

Things are getting serious

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Scooter Btaun and Sydney Sweeney have kept their relationship very low-key, but we finally have some details about how things are really going.

Since reportedly meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy last June, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have reportedly been inseparable. Sydney, 28, and Scooter, 44, have been spotted getting cosy all over LA since last summer, though neither has publicly commented on their relationship.

Scooter attended the Euphoria season three premiere and shared a photo of Sydney on his story, congratulating her and the rest of the cast. Soft launch?

We finally have a bit more info on their mysterious relationship, thanks to an insider source who spoke to Us Weekly.

“They are the real deal, and their relationship has become very serious,” they said. “People around them thought that this would be just a fling, but they are committed.”

Apparently, Sydney “really appreciates Scooter’s support with all her projects” and “loves hearing his feedback.”

“They are basically inseparable when they are both in L.A.,” the insider continued. “They spend a lot of time together privately at each other’s homes. Scooter has brought his kids around her.”

The music manager has three kids from his ex-marriage to Yael Cohen: an 11-year-old son, a 10-year-old son, and an 8-year-old daughter. He shares custody with his ex-wife and pays $60k a month in child support, according to E! News.

“They are slowly integrating their families and blending their lives, making the relationship more serious,” the source added. “Sydney is a hopeless romantic at heart and likes being in a committed relationship.”

Although it’s been less than a year, it seems the two are a strong couple, and there are even rumours that they’re potentially getting married, despite Sydney still dodging questions about her relationship status.

“I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man. I’ve got myself. I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of badass women,” she told Cosmopolitan earlier this year.

“That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me. It takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with me. There was a guy who I really, really liked, but he told me he can’t handle my world. It’s a hard thing.”

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Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Dating Euphoria Sydney Sweeney
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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