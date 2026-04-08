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Why Zendaya dipped early from Euphoria premiere, as people think she’s seriously over it

She’s definitely ready to move on

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Zendaya rocked up to the Euphoria premiere, did her job, and then… immediately dipped, which people think says a lot on how she feels about the upcoming season.

A viral clip shows Zendaya posing for photos on the carpet before swiftly making her exit, with one caption reading: “I’m crying from laughter Zendaya went to the Euphoria premiere, took the photos and left right away. I love her, she’s so real.”

Is she already over Euphoria entirely?

In a candid chat on The Drew Barrymore Show just days before the premiere, Zendaya all but confirmed what people have been speculating for ages — that season three could be the end. When Drew Barrymore asked if this next season would wrap things up, Zendaya didn’t hesitate: “I think so, yeah.” Pressed again, she doubled down with a simple, “Yes, I think so.”

And while she spoke warmly about the show, it also sounded a lot like someone closing a chapter.

“Euphoria cracked my heart open,” she said. “Rue taught me so much about life… that crew has also seen me grow up. I owe so much to that show.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Behind the scenes, things reportedly haven’t been totally smooth either. Rumours have been swirling about tension between Zendaya and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, particularly after delays to season three while he focused on his other series The Idol. Allegedly, that caused frustration on Zendaya’s side, while he had his own concerns about her career direction.

Now, people think the premiere moment just adds more fuel to the fire. She wasn’t pictured with co-star Sydney Sweeney amid ongoing fallout rumours, and noticeably missed group shots with the rest of the female leads.

Still, not everyone’s convinced it’s that deep. Some pointed out this is just very on-brand for Zendaya, noting she also made a quick exit at a Dune premiere in Mexico, skipping the screening entirely and heading straight back to her hotel. Maybe she just hates lingering.

Either way, between the quick exits, the awkward absences, and her own admission that season three is probably the end, one thing’s pretty clear: Zendaya seems more than ready for Euphoria to wrap up.

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Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Euphoria Viral Zendaya
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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