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People call out ‘uncomfortable’ moment Zendaya was forced to react to viral ‘wedding photos’

She was on the French show with the good lighting

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Ahead of The Drama’s release next week, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya made an appearance on French talk show Quotidien, aka the internet’s favourite “French show with the good lighting”, where Zendaya was confronted with supposed wedding photos.

TMC

The programme has suddenly found itself going viral in the US, with people obsessed over how incredible it makes celebrities look on camera. Often compared to a French version of The View, Quotidien has hosted huge names like Billie Eilish, Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet and Sydney Sweeney, but this latest interview might be its most talked-about yet.

Zendaya and Pattinson stopped by the show on Tuesday to promote their upcoming A24 dark rom-com The Drama, which follows an engaged couple whose wedding plans take a shocking turn. During the segment, the pair played games, chatted about their on-screen chemistry, and even joked about Twilight.

Not everyone was impressed with how things played out. The moment that’s really got people talking came when hosts surprised Zendaya with viral AI-generated wedding photos of her and boyfriend Tom Holland.

She also reacted to a red carpet clip of Law Roach appearing to hint that the couple may have already tied the knot.

Zendaya laughed the moment off, but people online have been calling out the segment as awkward and invasive, questioning whether the surprise crossed a line.

While Quotidien might be winning over people for its celebs, it’s also facing criticism for pushing boundaries, proving even the best lighting can’t hide an uncomfortable moment.

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Featured image credit: Quotidien/TMC
More on: Celebrity Viral Zendaya
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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