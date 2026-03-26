People call out ‘uncomfortable’ moment Zendaya was forced to react to viral ‘wedding photos’

Ahead of The Drama’s release next week, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya made an appearance on French talk show Quotidien, aka the internet’s favourite “French show with the good lighting”, where Zendaya was confronted with supposed wedding photos.

The programme has suddenly found itself going viral in the US, with people obsessed over how incredible it makes celebrities look on camera. Often compared to a French version of The View, Quotidien has hosted huge names like Billie Eilish, Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet and Sydney Sweeney, but this latest interview might be its most talked-about yet.

Zendaya and Pattinson stopped by the show on Tuesday to promote their upcoming A24 dark rom-com The Drama, which follows an engaged couple whose wedding plans take a shocking turn. During the segment, the pair played games, chatted about their on-screen chemistry, and even joked about Twilight.

Not everyone was impressed with how things played out. The moment that’s really got people talking came when hosts surprised Zendaya with viral AI-generated wedding photos of her and boyfriend Tom Holland.

She also reacted to a red carpet clip of Law Roach appearing to hint that the couple may have already tied the knot.

sick sick sick omg they made her watch all that 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1FiNXQjLFw — diya (@watchwithdiya) March 25, 2026

Zendaya laughed the moment off, but people online have been calling out the segment as awkward and invasive, questioning whether the surprise crossed a line.

The way Zendaya flinched when they showed her those AI wedding pics, the French have no class — emma harwood bff (@tashidvncan) March 25, 2026

She was there to promote her work with Robert Pattinson, not to have her personal life exposed like that. This isn’t entertainment, it’s straight up disrespect. — daya 🤍 (@acervozendayaa) March 25, 2026

While Quotidien might be winning over people for its celebs, it’s also facing criticism for pushing boundaries, proving even the best lighting can’t hide an uncomfortable moment.