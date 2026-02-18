The Tab
Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Zendaya has revealed a disagreement she had with her fiancé, Tom Holland, regarding her co-star, Robert Pattinson.

Speaking to Interview magazine, Zendaya and Pattinson spoke candidly about working together on their upcoming film The Drama. And during the chat, she admitted she’d formed a very different view of him compared to her fiancé.

“I think it’s interesting, because you probably know what I thought about you before I met you, but I don’t think I asked you what you thought about me,” Zendaya began.

She then explained how she’d initially read him when they first met through mutual friends. “Truthfully, I met you because we had common friends, and you were always pretty quiet and chill, which is a little different from my experience of Rob,” she said. “You didn’t say much, and I was like, ‘Ooh, mysterious!’ Then I talked to Tom and he was like, ‘No, he’s super fun and always laughing and joking,’ and I was like, ‘Really? I haven’t experienced that side of him, I guess.’”

So, Zendaya saw someone reserved and hard to read, while Tom saw someone lively and constantly joking.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Pattinson responded with a laugh, admitting he can’t quite keep up that quiet image. “That’s so depressing. I wish I could stay in the mysterious. I’ve learned again and again that if you just don’t speak, people are like, ‘Wow. You’re really intimidating,’ but I just can’t f*cking maintain it,” he said.

Zendaya replied, “You maintained it for a while, until we made a few movies together.”

They are starring in three films releasing this year, The Drama, Dune: Part Three and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Holland also appears in The Odyssey, making the professional overlap even closer.

Pattinson also shared his thoughts on Zendaya during the same interview. “My impression of you? You know what? I can’t tell if this is kind of offensive or not,” he said.

He then added, “Do you know how people always ask, ‘Do you feel a responsibility to be an example to your fans?’ I think you’re a good example to the youth.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland, who confirmed their relationship in 2021 and got engaged in January 2025, have consistently kept their relationship private.

More on: Celebrity Tom Holland Zendaya
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Zendaya opens up about Tom Holland, as *those* wedding pics with Robert Pattinson go viral

Is Zendaya pregnant

Is Zendaya actually pregnant? Here’s what she and her mum have said about the wild rumours

Tom Holland speaks out about Zendaya as Robert Pattinson ‘engagement’ pic goes viral

Latest

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee