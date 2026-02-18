Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

6 hours ago

Zendaya has revealed a disagreement she had with her fiancé, Tom Holland, regarding her co-star, Robert Pattinson.

Speaking to Interview magazine, Zendaya and Pattinson spoke candidly about working together on their upcoming film The Drama. And during the chat, she admitted she’d formed a very different view of him compared to her fiancé.

“I think it’s interesting, because you probably know what I thought about you before I met you, but I don’t think I asked you what you thought about me,” Zendaya began.

She then explained how she’d initially read him when they first met through mutual friends. “Truthfully, I met you because we had common friends, and you were always pretty quiet and chill, which is a little different from my experience of Rob,” she said. “You didn’t say much, and I was like, ‘Ooh, mysterious!’ Then I talked to Tom and he was like, ‘No, he’s super fun and always laughing and joking,’ and I was like, ‘Really? I haven’t experienced that side of him, I guess.’”

So, Zendaya saw someone reserved and hard to read, while Tom saw someone lively and constantly joking.

Pattinson responded with a laugh, admitting he can’t quite keep up that quiet image. “That’s so depressing. I wish I could stay in the mysterious. I’ve learned again and again that if you just don’t speak, people are like, ‘Wow. You’re really intimidating,’ but I just can’t f*cking maintain it,” he said.

Zendaya replied, “You maintained it for a while, until we made a few movies together.”

They are starring in three films releasing this year, The Drama, Dune: Part Three and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Holland also appears in The Odyssey, making the professional overlap even closer.

Pattinson also shared his thoughts on Zendaya during the same interview. “My impression of you? You know what? I can’t tell if this is kind of offensive or not,” he said.

He then added, “Do you know how people always ask, ‘Do you feel a responsibility to be an example to your fans?’ I think you’re a good example to the youth.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland, who confirmed their relationship in 2021 and got engaged in January 2025, have consistently kept their relationship private.