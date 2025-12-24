The Tab
Is Zendaya actually pregnant? Here’s what she and her mum have said about the wild rumours

She was spotted wearing oversized jackets… in winter!

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

If you’ve been online recently, chances are you’ve seen it: Whispers, screenshots, zoomed-in photos and confident comments asking the same question — is Zendaya pregnant? If it feels like we’ve been here before, that’s because we have.

Photos of Zendaya enjoying time with Tom Holland’s family recently went viral, and almost instantly, people began zooming, analysing and confidently declaring that the actress must be pregnant.

Bag too big? Coat too loose? Face looks “different”? According to the internet, that’s all the evidence needed.

But this isn’t the first time these rumours have appeared, and Zendaya and her mum have already addressed them clearly.

So, where are these rumours coming from right now?

It all comes down to photos and assumptions. Recently, Zendaya has been spotted wearing oversized jackets, relaxed winter fits, and carrying large bags, all completely normal styling choices. Yet, some people claim she’s “hiding something.”

Others have pointed to what they describe as a “fuller face,” a phrase that often pops up whenever celebrity pregnancy rumours circulate.

Of course, there is no medical or factual basis for any of this, and no confirmation from Zendaya, Tom Holland, or their representatives.

Zendaya has addressed the rumours before

Back in 2022, after another round of pregnancy speculation, Zendaya took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

She wrote, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter… Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly.”

The message was blunt and unmistakable. At the time, people praised her for calling out how casually people speculate about women’s bodies online. That quote has resurfaced now because, once again, the same pattern is playing out.

And her mum has spoken up too

Zendaya’s mum, Claire Stoermer, has also reacted to false pregnancy claims in the past.

On previous occasions, she responded sarcastically to online posts suggesting Zendaya had already had a baby, making it clear the rumours were completely untrue. In one widely shared comment, she joked that people were inventing stories out of thin air and implied she was definitely not about to become a grandmother.

Those remarks were widely reported as a clear dismissal of the rumours, and there has been no new comment from Claire regarding the latest speculation.

So, is Zendaya pregnant?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Right now, the answer is simple: There is no confirmed evidence that she is. There has been no announcement, no interview, and no statement.

It’s just recycled speculation, the same kind Zendaya has already criticised.

Until she chooses to share personal news on her own terms, everything else is just noise. And if past statements tell us anything, it’s that she’s fully aware of how quickly the internet turns nothing into a story.

Sometimes, a coat is just a coat.

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre

