Is Zendaya actually pregnant? Here’s what she and her mum have said about the wild rumours

6 hours ago

If you’ve been online recently, chances are you’ve seen it: Whispers, screenshots, zoomed-in photos and confident comments asking the same question — is Zendaya pregnant? If it feels like we’ve been here before, that’s because we have.

Photos of Zendaya enjoying time with Tom Holland’s family recently went viral, and almost instantly, people began zooming, analysing and confidently declaring that the actress must be pregnant.

Bag too big? Coat too loose? Face looks “different”? According to the internet, that’s all the evidence needed.

But this isn’t the first time these rumours have appeared, and Zendaya and her mum have already addressed them clearly.

So, where are these rumours coming from right now?

Zendaya, Tom Holland and his parents in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/uKoCoz58S5 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 22, 2025

It all comes down to photos and assumptions. Recently, Zendaya has been spotted wearing oversized jackets, relaxed winter fits, and carrying large bags, all completely normal styling choices. Yet, some people claim she’s “hiding something.”

Others have pointed to what they describe as a “fuller face,” a phrase that often pops up whenever celebrity pregnancy rumours circulate.

Zendaya and Tom Holland seen in Leicester yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fq1EwoqSlH — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) December 21, 2025

Of course, there is no medical or factual basis for any of this, and no confirmation from Zendaya, Tom Holland, or their representatives.

Zendaya has addressed the rumours before

Back in 2022, after another round of pregnancy speculation, Zendaya took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

She wrote, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter… Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly.”

The message was blunt and unmistakable. At the time, people praised her for calling out how casually people speculate about women’s bodies online. That quote has resurfaced now because, once again, the same pattern is playing out.

And her mum has spoken up too

to anyone out there believing in the rumors that Z is pregnant well now it is confirmed by her mother claire that she is NOT pregnant and we need to stop spreading unnecessary rumors just because she wore a long thick winter jacket doesn’t mean she’s pregnant, grow up pic.twitter.com/GHeXsjKl8D — Zendaya Fan Account🇵🇸 (@zendayacomz) November 24, 2025

Zendaya’s mum, Claire Stoermer, has also reacted to false pregnancy claims in the past.

On previous occasions, she responded sarcastically to online posts suggesting Zendaya had already had a baby, making it clear the rumours were completely untrue. In one widely shared comment, she joked that people were inventing stories out of thin air and implied she was definitely not about to become a grandmother.

Those remarks were widely reported as a clear dismissal of the rumours, and there has been no new comment from Claire regarding the latest speculation.

So, is Zendaya pregnant?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Right now, the answer is simple: There is no confirmed evidence that she is. There has been no announcement, no interview, and no statement.

It’s just recycled speculation, the same kind Zendaya has already criticised.

Until she chooses to share personal news on her own terms, everything else is just noise. And if past statements tell us anything, it’s that she’s fully aware of how quickly the internet turns nothing into a story.

Sometimes, a coat is just a coat.

Featured image via Sam Hollan/Instagram.