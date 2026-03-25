Zendaya’s shocking twist in The Drama has leaked, so here’s why it’s so controversial

3 hours ago

There’s been no *real* photos of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding, but you’d be forgiven for thinking the promo pictures for The Drama with Robert Pattinson are the real thing.

In A24’s upcoming release The Drama, Zendaya stars opposite Robert Pattinson as Emma and Charlie, a couple counting down to their wedding. On paper, it sounds like a fairly straightforward romantic comedy. In reality, it’s anything but.

Early footage from the film sets things up as light and intimate, following the couple as they spend time with friends ahead of the big day. One key scene shows them sharing drinks with another couple. What starts as casual conversation quickly escalates when everyone is prompted to reveal the worst thing they’ve ever done.

Emma’s answer is where the tone of the entire film shifts.

A reported leak via TMZ claims that she confesses to once planning a school shooting before ultimately deciding not to go through with it. The admission shocks the group, completely reframing how both her friends and her fiancé see her.

The reveal has sparked immediate criticism, particularly given the subject matter.

Tom Mauser, whose son Daniel died in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, has spoken out against the leaked scene from the film. In comments to TMZ, he described the idea of using this kind of storyline within a romantic comedy as “awful”, raising concerns about how the topic is being handled.

Mauser told TMZ he was “particularly irked by Zendaya recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, where Mauser thought Zendaya was laughing off the twist.

I generally liked The Drama, but be forewarned that it’s a VERY dark comedy, even though in some ways it’s more mainstream than the filmmaker’s previous movie, Dream Scenario… probably cause of its two stars? But don’t go in expecting a cute rom-com, as this is NOT that. — Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) March 25, 2026

The timing is also interesting. Discussion around The Drama is unfolding just as promotion begins for the return of Euphoria, which also stars Zendaya. The first poster for season three has already drawn very mixed reactions online, with some people saying it doesn’t match the show’s usual bold visual style.

Online, people have suggested that the plot of The Drama being leaked and Euphoria’s lack of promotion are somehow connected.

something really bad happened behind the scenes of euphoria because none of the stars have promoted or discussed the final season… which comes out in 2 weeks mind you — ✭ valarie ✭ wade in the agua (@westsidemanii) March 21, 2026

The Tab has reached out to A24 and representatives of Zendaya for comment.

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Featured image credit: A24