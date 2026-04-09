Euphoria season three is coming this week, but these major plot holes still make zero sense

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With season three of Euphoria finally landing this Sunday, the show is leaving high school behind, time-jumping forward, and (hopefully?) tying up the chaos it left in its wake. Because let’s be honest, there are about five plotlines that just… vanished.

Season two wrapped back in February 2022 and ever since, we’ve been side-eyeing Sam Levinson for dropping storylines with no continuity.

So before we all pretend we know what’s going on again, here are the biggest Euphoria plot holes that still live rent-free in our heads.

Rue casually escaped a literal human trafficking situation??

Let’s start strong. Rue fully double-crossed a terrifying drug dealer, got threatened with being sold, was injected with morphine, locked in a house… and then just escaped?? Like, okay??

After Laurie basically promised consequences if Rue messed up a $10k drug deal, the show built up serious stakes. Then… nothing. Rue runs away, gets sober, and Laurie disappears into the void.

No follow-up. No revenge. No explanation. If season three doesn’t circle back to this, it might actually be criminal.

The mysterious third Jacobs brother no one acknowledges

People spotted something very weird early on: A family portrait in the Jacobs house showing three sons. Except… we only ever meet Nate Jacobs and his older brother Aaron.

So who is the third kid?? Where did he go?? Why has no one mentioned him?? The photo appears multiple times across both seasons, which makes it feel very intentional. But unless this is some long-game reveal, it currently just looks like a massive continuity error.

Kat’s cam-girl storyline just evaporated

Remember when Kat Hernandez had one of the most interesting arcs in season one? Yeah, same.

Her camming storyline, including that creepy mystery client watching her through a black screen, had so much potential. And then season two basically said never mind! Instead, Kat was sidelined into awkward relationship drama and background friend duties. Even IRL, Barbie Ferreira hinted there were disagreements about her character’s direction, which… tracks.

Justice for Kat, honestly.

That hidden camera in Maddy’s boss’s closet???

This one still feels like a fever dream. While babysitting, Maddy Perez regularly tries on her boss’s insanely expensive clothes. Normal behaviour, obviously.

But then, plot twist, there’s a hidden camera in the closet, fully concealed, watching her. And what comes of this deeply sinister setup? Literally nothing.

No confrontation. Not even a proper explanation. Samantha just gives Maddy a dress later and we all move on?? Sorry but that is NOT how hidden cameras work.

Whatever happened to Nate and Jules?

Season one built up a hugely intense dynamic between Jules and Nate. There was fake identities, manipulation, blackmail… it was messy.

Their storyline, which felt central at one point, is barely addressed. Considering how much it shaped both characters, the lack of follow-up is suspicious at best.

At this point, watching Euphoria is less about getting answers and more about accepting it. Maybe season three will tie everything together. Maybe it’ll introduce five new plotlines and abandon those too. Either way, we’ll be watching.

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Featured image credit: HBO