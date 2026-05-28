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Wait, is The Boroughs linked to Stranger Things? Here’s the lore explained

They feel like they’re set in the same universe

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Everyone’s watching The Boroughs on Netflix right now, but people are confused by its connection to Stranger Things. Are they set in the same universe?! Here’s everything you need to know.

The sci-fi show is about a seemingly picturesque retirement community, but things start turning strange when the residents begin being attacked by odd creatures.

It feels very similar to Stranger Things, but with old people instead of school kids, and the show is executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers, who created the Hawkins universe. But despite their same vibe, the shows aren’t actually linked in any way. They are completely separate, standalone shows, and the only connection is the producers.

Credit: Netflix

That doesn’t mean the similarities are by accident, though. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that the two shows “share DNA,” so while they don’t take place in the same universe, they are supposed to feel similar.

“Of the two projects, [The Boroughs and Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen] The Boroughs probably shares the most DNA with Stranger Things because it’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil,” Matt Duffer told Deadline. “Only unlike Stranger Things, it’s set in a retirement community, so that’s something different. This time, our misfits are a little on the older side. They ride golf carts, not bikes.”

It definitely seems like the Duffer Brothers purposely wanted to make the shows feel familiar. The Buroughs begins in the same way as Stranger Things, with a seemingly normal group of people who are rocked by a mysterious disappearance, and then have to go on a mission to stop a hidden threat from destroying their lives.

Credit: Netflix

Even Hank, the evil security guard who runs The Boroughs, is eerily similar to Hopper, played by David Harbour. The Duffer Brothers haven’t confirmed whether this was intentional, but it has to be.

Plus, people are convinced they’ve spotted a few hidden references to Stranger Things in the new Netflix series. Someone noticed that when you flip the mountain background of The Boroughs upside down, it looks like Vecna’s cave. A coincidence? I don’t think so.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix The Boroughs TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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