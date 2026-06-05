King’s College London student recalls terrifying moment car crashed outside Waterloo Campus

3 hours ago

A King’s College London student has recalled the terrifying moment a car crashed outside the university’s Waterloo Campus.

The crash occurred on June 3rd after police pursued a vehicle that had previously failed to stop on Farringdon Street.

In an attempt to stop the driver, the two police cars were rammed, leading to one being overturned and severely damaged before the suspected vehicle was brought to a halt after mounting the pavement.

Oscar, a student who was working in the labs on the fourth floor of the campus, explained how, after he came back from a lunch break, he looked outside the window and saw a car “toppled on its side” and another “crashed into the scaffolding of some buildings along the road.”

Speaking to The King’s Tab, he said: “Over the next hour, I saw around a dozen police cars, some undercover, arrive at the scene. The victims of the car crash were sat on either sides of the road on opposite pavements and attended to by police.”

He added: “One man, who appeared to be one of the victims and was surrounded by about five officers, seemed to be handcuffed and was sat by the car that had crashed into the scaffolding. By around 4.30pm, the fire brigade had finally arrived, and the street was fully closed off by police tape and a blockade of police cars.”

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop, criminal damage, drug driving, and driving without insurance. The 34-year-old remains in police custody.

The two police officers from the upturned car, along with a tuk tuk driver, were taken to hospital but are understood to have sustained only minor injuries.

A pedestrian was also treated at the scene by paramedics after suffering chest pains.