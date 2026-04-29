Um, David Haye is planning to sue ITV for £10million after I’m A Celeb feuds and ‘editing’

4 hours ago

I’m A Celeb South Africa campmate David Haye is now said to be planning to sue ITV for a whopping £10million over the editing of the show. David was seen to make some very questionable comments during the show, and planted himself in the middle of the arguments.

Now, according to reports, he is suing for £10million over claims of “irreparable damage to his brand”. He is said to have instructed lawyers, and is demanding a “full investigation” into the editing of the I’m A Celebrity All Stars series.

This has come after it’s been reported he currently faces losing his fee for the finale episode, in which it all kicked off with Adam and Jimmy once again, over a breach of contract.

A source told The Sun: “David is absolutely gung-ho about all of this — he is incandescent with rage about how the whole series has been handled and feels he’s being made a scapegoat by ITV.”

David is said to believe he was edited to look like a villain, and made to look aggressive, and like a bully. He has denied he is any of these things. “He insists he is none of these and has suffered trolling,” the source continued.

“He can cite examples — such as the Gemma Collins ‘fat-shaming’ moment, which used clever editing and snide eye-rolls, etc to make his remark look damning. His lawyers will go through the series with a fine-toothed comb to find more.

“He is going for damages as a result of the ‘propaganda’ aired against him to recover lost earnings, which lawyers believe could total up to £10million. David previously had talks with Netflix about a show, and these have halted, while other brand deals appear to have been paused.”

This isn’t the first talk of lawyers from the cast this year. Jimmy Bullard was also said to be set to lose a large portion of his pay, after the drama he had with Adam Thomas. Following this, he’s reportedly taking legal action against ITV.

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