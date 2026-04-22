The drama between Adam and David continued after I’m A Celeb – here’s what you missed

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I’m a Celebrity… South Africa has certainly been eventful. We haven’t seen a cast of campmates hate on each other this much since social media was invented. Many I’m a Celeb viewers criticised David Haye’s treatment of Adam Thomas. Some have even accused David of “bullying” behaviour.

This season was shot way back in September 2025. However, tension between Adam and David continued after they filmed I’m a Celeb. Here’s a rundown of what you’ve missed.

David said Adam’s comments were ‘not a frequency’ he recognises

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (@imacelebrity)

Right after David was booted out the camp, he threw more shade towards Adam. In his exist interview, he said: “Look, I’ve been immersed in tough boxing gyms since I was ten years old. Literally fighting daily, much bigger men than myself, pushing myself to the limits, physically and mentally.”

He continued: “So, when a grown man tells me that a fun TV show – where we’re being paid handsomely every single day – is the hardest thing he’s ever been through, it’s just not a frequency I recognise.”

Adam insists he’s ‘not one to hold a grudge’

In a lengthy Instagram post from three days ago, Adam reflected on his time on the show. “My time in I’m a Celebrity South Africa was one of the toughest things I’ve ever been through, physically, mentally, and emotionally,” Adam wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

He continued: “I let go of the anger, had the conversations I needed to have, and chose peace.”

Adam then mentioned David by name. “He broke me in there, he pushed me to my limits, and I’ve told David this and he’s apologised and that’s that! I’ve moved on now, am not one to hold a grudge.”

He is one to keep writing essays about it on Instagram, though.

David threw shade at Adam on Insta

On 21st April, David reshared on his story an AI-generated image of himself giving someone the finger. He added audio from I’m a Celeb. In the clip, Adam says: “I’ve got no issues, David, you’re my only issue now.”

Adam claims the whole experience ‘f**ked with him mentally’

Adam went into more detail about his time on I’m A Celeb on his family’s podcast At Home With The Thomas Bro’s. The episode dropped on 21st April. He shared: “There’s moments in there where I just had a little bit of a tough time with one of the campmates.”

Adam continued: “I know for a fact I am not the same person as I was when I went into the jungle to when I came out. It’s changed me, and that’s no exaggeration. I’m in therapy now, because it’s f**ked with me mentally, because I just thought, ‘How is this happening? How am I a 37-year-old man, and how am I letting some other person do this to me in here?'”

Apparently, he told his therapist he didn’t stick up for himself because “he was always putting other people’s feelings first”.

Adam detailed a DMC he had with David. Adam claimed he listed the behaviour which upset him. David apparently responded, “You know, you got me. I was trying to teach you a lesson.” David then told Adam he was sorry. “Deep down, I know he’s a good guy,” Adam continued, “he really opened up to me and he explained why he is the way that he is and all this stuff.”

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Featured image credit: ITV