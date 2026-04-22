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The sad real reason Jimmy Bullard quit I’m A Celeb South Africa and sabotaged Adam trial

It majorly kicked off between them

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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It all kicked off between Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas on I’m A Celeb South Africa last night, and now the heartbreaking real reason the ex-footballer wanted to leave the jungle has been revealed.

The campmates all took part in trials as duos and Adam and Jimmy were paired together, but Jimmy completely refused to take part in the trial, sitting there and doing nothing at all before shouting “I’m a celebrity get me out of here” to end the trial even though he was totally fine.

Adam was absolutely fuming. He rushed over to Jimmy and angrily yelled: “Are you taking the f**king piss? Are you taking the p*ss? I’m in there getting covered with f**king ants. Pr*ck.” Bullard told him to “calm down” but Adam wasn’t having any of it, shouting: “What’s up with you bro? If you wanted to go, go. Don’t take me with you. Go home in camp, don’t do it on my f**king watch.”

Jimmy said he “chooses” when he comes and goes, but it turns out he actually had an understandable reason for wanting to go home. His father was sadly unwell.

Credit: ITV

“Jimmy was ready to go home. He was desperate to get back to the UK as he was facing a family crisis. Jimmy knew he’d done what he went in there to do and was happy to take the money and run. His dad was struggling with his health before he flew out and when there was the chance to pack it in, he took it,” an insider told The Sun.

In an interview after the show, Jimmy explained: “I thought we were going in for stars for the camp to eat, but then they leave the door open where you could say ‘I’m a celebrity… get me out of here’ and go home – I got my mum and dad at home, the dad ain’t too well, so that comes in.”

He said he was also struggling after losing David Haye and Gemma Collins, who were the main people he “bounced off”. So, he just felt like his “time was up in the game”. It still feels pretty unfair to take Adam down with him, and he could have just chosen to walk out of camp rather than leave in the trial. But he had his reasons.

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Featured image credit: ITV 

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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