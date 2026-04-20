Here’s how the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 winner will be chosen in live final

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 is in its final week, but how is the winner actually going to be chosen? The show was pre-recorded months ago, but the final is going to be live in the UK for the first time ever, so here’s how it’s all going to work. Because everyone’s really confused.

The I’m A Celeb South Africa live final will be this Friday

The live final will be held on Friday 24th May 2026 at Versa Studios in London, where all the campmates will be brought back to chat about the experience for one night. There will be an audience, and Ant and Dec will crown the winner of I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026.

Here’s how the I’m A Celeb winner will actually be chosen

The live final is going to air in two episodes. The first one will be from 7.30pm to 9pm and consist of the final trials the finalists all took on when they were in South Africa, as well as parts broadcast live from London.

At the end of that episode, the public will be asked to vote for which campmate they want to win via the I’m A Celeb app. Everyone will have an hour to vote. Then, the winner will be announced in a second episode at 10pm.

That episode will run from 10pm to 10.30pm, during which the winner will be officially crowned king or queen of the South African jungle. It’s giving old school X-Factor days with the voting out show.

“It’s going to be here in the UK, live on the television. We’re going to get all the cast back, we’ll have the finalists in the studio. It’ll be a live vote like we do in Australia and the public will decide their legend,” Ant and Dec said.

So, even the campmates have no idea who the winner is!

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