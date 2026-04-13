£60k to £500k: How much the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 cast got paid the first time

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I’m A Celeb South Africa is just getting juicy, with an iconic cast of campmates returning for a second stint in the jungle, but how much are they all getting paid? The exact salaries for the All Stars series haven’t been announced, but here’s a look at how much they all got paid the first time around, to give you an idea of who’s raking in the most.

Seann Walsh – £40k to £50k

Taking home the lowest amount the first time was Seann Walsh, who got paid just £40k to £50k when he went into the jungle in 2022 alongside Matt Hancock and Boy George.

Adam Thomas – £60k to £80k

Next up was Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas, who actually ended up coming in third place in 2016 despite only being paid £60k to £80k for his time in Australia.

Scarlett Moffatt – £60k to £80k

It was clearly a year for the underdogs because in the same year that Adam came first, Scarlett Mofatt became queen of the jungle, even though she was equally lowest paid at £60k to £80k.

Jimmy Bullard – £70k to £100k

Ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard got paid a nice £70k to £100k when he entered the Australian jungle in 2014, but was the first one to be voted off.

Craig Charles – £100k

Actor and comedian Craig Charles is up next, getting paid £100k when he went on I’m A Celeb in 2014, the same year as Gemma Collins.

Gemma Collins – £100k

Gemma got paid exactly the same, £100k, despite only being on the show for three days. That’s reportedly how long you have to stay to get the full paycheck.

Beverley Callard – £125k

Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard was pretty highly paid too, taking home an impressive £125k for her jungle experience in 2020, when the show was filmed in Wales due to covid.

David Haye – £100k to £150k

Getting into the real big bucks, boxer David Haye took home between £100k and £150k for his stint in the jungle in 2012, despite ruffling a few feathers in there.

Ashley Roberts – £100k to £150k

Ashley Roberts went on I’m A Celeb in the same year as David and got paid the same amount, between £100k and £150k, coming in second place.

Mo Farah – £300k to £400k

One of the biggest I’m A Celeb paychecks ever, Olympian Mo Farah took home between £300k and £400k when he went on the show in 2020.

Harry Redknapp – £500k

And the highest paid campmate was Harry Redknapp by a mile, who got a staggering £500k salary. That’s actually the fourth highest of all time, behind Coleen Rooney, Nigel Farage and Noel Edmonds.

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Featured image credit: ITV