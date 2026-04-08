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Wait, people think I’m A Celebrity might’ve accidentally revealed the winner very early

It could be a major slip-up

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google

As I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! South Africa is currently on our screens, some people reckon the show’s social team may have got a tiny detail wrong, and potentially leaked this year’s winner.

In the hours before launch, the official I’m A Celeb Facebook page posted about returning campmate Jimmy Bullard, asking if the “former King of the Jungle” could win again.

ITV

Which sounds impressive, except people were very quick to point out he was never actually King of the Jungle in the first place. In fact, if you remember 2014, Jimmy didn’t win. He didn’t even get close. He was the first one out.

One person wrote they remembered being “outraged” at how early he left, while others chimed in to say it was actually Carl Fogarty who won that series. A few also brought up Jimmy’s clash with Jake Quickenden, which… didn’t exactly help his chances with the public.

To be fair, Jimmy was tipped as a favourite going in back then. It just didn’t pan out that way, and he ended up leaving the jungle almost immediately.

ITV

He’s since said he was “gutted” about it, admitting he went from likely winner to first out pretty quickly.

“I was first out. I went from favourite, what I know now, to first out, so no one was more gutted than me when I found out that. I thought, ‘Oh my god, I ballsed that up’”, he told The Sun.

Although, in classic I’m A Celeb fashion, he also pointed out that once you’re out and back in a hotel with actual food, it’s not the worst situation to be in.

Still, it does mean people are now side-eyeing that “former King of the Jungle” label just a bit.

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Featured image credit: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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