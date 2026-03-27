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The bleak real reason Jacqueline Jossa split with Dan after years of cheating rumours

They’ve officially ended things for good

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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This week, actress Jacqueline Jossa and husband Dan Osborne officially called time on their nine-year marriage.

But according to new reports from the Daily Mail, the breakup wasn’t some big explosive moment, and actually fizzled out months ago. Like… way before anyone realised.

Sources are now saying the relationship had basically been over since November, when former TOWIE star Dan quietly moved out of the family home. And instead of one final row, the actual ending came down to him admitting he just “couldn’t do it anymore”. Yikes.

Apparently, things had been tense for a long time. One source claimed Jac “had all the power and control” in the relationship, while Dan felt like he was constantly trying (and failing) to prove himself.

“The truth is Dan couldn’t carry on anymore,” one source said. “Jac would have happily kept up the pretence to the outside world that they were still this happy family but he’d had enough.”

And it sounds like a lot of that tension goes way back.

If you remember, their marriage has basically been dogged by cheating rumours for years, and insiders say that never fully went away.

“In those few years after he cheated, everything was on her terms,” the source said. “She would want to know where he was and who he was with but he understood he had to comply if he wanted the marriage to work.”

“She had all the power and control, but five years on she was still the same even though he had done nothing to show her otherwise. He couldn’t do anything right, despite doing most of the childcare, and always telling her where he was. The trust had gone and there was no moving on from it no matter how hard he tried.”

If you followed the chaos over the years, that tracks.

Dan was linked to Gabby Allen back in 2018 after they were spotted getting cosy on a yacht in Marbella. There were also claims about a mystery woman shortly after his wedding, plus threesome rumours involving Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn, all of which he denied and were never proved.

It didn’t exactly stop there either. During Jac’s stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Myles Stephenson even told her he believed Dan had cheated with Gabby.

Then there was the whole Alexandra Cane situation, when he was seen kissing her on a night out.

Despite all that, they did try to make it work. There was a “make-or-break” trip to Mexico, and as recently as June 2025 they were still celebrating their anniversary with a pretty boujee London hotel stay, which makes what happened next even messier.

Not long after that reconciliation, Dan was reportedly sending “flirty texts” to Christine McGuinness. The two were said to have grown close over the years while dealing with their own relationship drama, but Christine shut things down quickly, saying she was “absolutely adamant nothing sexual happened between them both”.

Dan, meanwhile, claimed the messages were “deep fakes or AI”.

Either way, it looks like whatever was left of the relationship just didn’t survive it. While it might’ve looked sudden from the outside, insiders are making it pretty clear: This had been over for a while.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Celebrity Dating Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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