‘You can’t handle Big Diesel’: NBA star addresses filthy ‘my meat’ messages to Sabrina Carpenter

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Shaquille O’Neal has addressed the viral leaked messages to Sabrina Carpenter, you know, the ones where he said she couldn’t “handle Big Diesel.”

Though I’m sure Sabrina Carpenter’s direct messages are a dumpster fire anyway, Twitter was flooded with screenshots of an apparent conversation between her and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

“Damn, baby, I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day. Just jokes, I’m Shaq. What’s your name, baby?” he allegedly sent, according to the screenshots.

She then responded: “‘I know who you are. You’re way too famous to be sending messages like that.”

But it gets worse: His response was about her “snow bunny kitty” and wanting to know what the experience would be like.

“I can’t be horny and want some of that snow bunny kitty for no reason,” he concluded. “You can’t handle Big Diesel anyway. My meat would have you in the hospital. Can we find out?”

Shaquille O’Neal has now addressed the Sabrina Carpenter messages

Shaquille O'Neal is now addressing claims that he sent Sabrina Carpenter "h*rny" DMs. Details: https://t.co/BGItIemDXH Credit: The Big Podcast with Shaq pic.twitter.com/RdjhZauaeZ — TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2026

Though Sabrina Carpenter has not commented on the viral messages, Shaquille O’Neal addressed them on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Shaq showed off the messages to his co-hosts, dubbing them “crazy” as he denied sending the messages – not that anyone actually believed they were real in the first place. They’re just too crazy.

“First of all, ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that,” he joked. “I’m just saying.”

Ironically, this isn’t the first time that Shaq has been accused of being thirsty with much younger women. Last year, there were rumours of him dating OnlyFans model Sophie Rain, who is 33-years his junior. He obviously rejected the speculation, saying he would instead “date your mom and give you a brother.”

Sophie also addressed the rumours, stating: “He reached out to me after and was like damn, we are famous, haha, I don’t know why people think we are dating. People are running with a wild story, but Shaq was nothing but respectful. It was my 21st birthday, and he made it unforgettable. I laughed when I saw the rumours. Shaq’s response says it all. He was never trying to be anything more than supportive and fun.”

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