Right, does Finneas’ girlfriend really look like Billie Eilish?! A thorough investigation

People have been saying it for years

3 hours ago

People are freaking out over a viral photo of Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas and his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski, who appears to look scarily similar to Billie, so is he actually dating someone that looks exactly like this sister?! Here’s an investigation.

“Someone needs to investigate this family tree because why is Finneas engaged to a girl who looks exactly like his sister Billie Eilish,” the viral tweet, which has had almost 10 million views, says.

“I thought that was Billie at first. I can’t believe it’s actually someone else,” one person commented. Someone else said: “She can pass for Billie, the features are so similar.” But guys, the photo isn’t real!

Someone needs to investigate this family tree because why is finneas engaged to a girl who looks exactly like his sister billie eilish 😭 pic.twitter.com/BWUOiUemBF — aidan (@aidan7501) March 25, 2026

Everyone’s getting majorly fooled by the fake AI photo, which has been circling the internet for months now and isn’t actually a photo of Claudia Sulewski at all, or Finneas for that matter.

Finneas has been dating the YouTuber and actress, who’s currently starring in the Apple TV series Shrinking, for seven years now, and they got engaged in 2025. Ever since they got together, people have been saying she looks like Billie. It’s a weird joke that rolls around all the time, but honestly, they don’t even look that alike.

Here’s a real photo of Billie and Claudia together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAUDIA SULEWSKI (@claudiasulewski)

And another one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAUDIA SULEWSKI (@claudiasulewski)

Okay, they look a bit like they could be sisters in this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAUDIA SULEWSKI (@claudiasulewski)

But honestly, people are really reaching. They looked a *bit* similar in older photos, but in more recent ones, Claudia actually looks nothing like Billie.

Here’s Claudia now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAUDIA SULEWSKI (@claudiasulewski)

And here’s Billie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Right, case closed.

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Featured image credit: Instagram