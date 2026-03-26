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Bridgerton’s Penelope actress reveals she auditioned for iconic Stranger Things character

What a wild crossover!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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In the biggest Netflix crossover ever, Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope in Bridgerton has revealed she auditioned for a role in Stranger Things.

During an interview on the Capital Breakfast Show, she was asked if she has ever had any “near miss” roles and revealed that she was in the running to play Robin in the sci-fi series.

“I’ll be being generous to myself to say I narrowly missed out in it. I did a first round audition for Stranger Things,” she said. “To play Robin, which Maya Hawke then played.”

She’s actually glad she didn’t get the role though, because she thinks Maya Hawke did an excellent job playing Robin, and she never could have competed with her. So humble!

“You know when you watch a show and think ‘Thank god I didn’t get that’, because I would have been way worse,” Coughlan added. “I don’t think I was anywhere close to being in Stranger Things, but I did audition.”

@capitalofficial

Ooooh the tea is piping hot! 😮‍💨☕️ #nicolacoughlan #bridgerton #themagicfarawaytree #strangerthings

♬ original sound – Capital

Plus, if she had got the role of Robin, she definitely wouldn’t have auditioned for Bridgerton a few years later because she would have been too busy filming Stranger Things. Everything happens for a reason!

I could actually see her playing Robin, though. The character joined the show in season three as Steve Harrington’s co-worker at the Starcourt Mall ice cream parlour and quickly became part of the main squad. She helped them translate some intercepted Russian code, which made them discover the Russians were using the ice cream shop to smuggle supplies into Hawkins.

Coughlan might not have been right for Stranger Things, but she is the perfect Penelope. She’s got a few new projects coming up too, including playing Silky the fairy in the film adaptation of The Magic Faraway Tree and the lead role in the new Channel 4 series, I Am Helen.

Plus, Coughlan is also releasing her own documentary on the manosphere from a woman’s perspective for Channel 4 after the success of Louis Theroux’s Netflix docufilm.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix Stranger Things
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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