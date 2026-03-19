Bridgerton legend’s new show tackles the biggest complaint about Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc

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Though Louis Theroux’s new documentary does a brilliant job of exposing the awful men at the heart of the manosphere, one group of people was brushed over: The women.

Netflix’s Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere is specifically about the men and how young boys are dragged into incel culture and a toxic, warped version of masculinity. As per usual, Louis Theroux sat back and watched as the men exposed themselves as not only bigots but also just idiots.

Besides awkward interviews with Myron’s ex and a few quotes from HStikkytokky’s OnlyFans girls, we don’t get to see how the manosphere affects women. On TikTok, an influencer complained that the documentary felt like it was surface-level as a result.

“Some interesting points raised – I thought the doc was interesting, but it would maybe have been better if it had been a two or three parter where they could’ve gone into more depth about the men & women that have fallen victim to the manosphere,” someone else wrote on Twitter.

Well, the prayers have been answered!

There’s a new manosphere series on the way

Bridgerton’s legendary Nicola Coughlan has just been cast in the upcoming season of Channel 4’s I Am.

The anthology show, which already has eight episodes on Channel 4, tackles issues directly affecting women. The first instalment featured names like Kate Winslet, Gemma Chan, and Letitia Wright addressing topics like social media, relationships, and mental health.

Nicola’s upcoming episode is called I Am Helen, and it will see her grappling with her relationship as her boyfriend, Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole, falls headfirst into the manosphere.

“I am looking forward greatly to making another series of female-led stories with such amazing and incredibly talented actors, starting with Suranne,” writer Dominic Savage said.

“It is a privilege to be telling such personal and important stories in this unique and collaborative way. These will be inspirational, relatable, and truthful tales of courage and hope, that shine a light on the difficult and challenging aspects of all of our lives.”

The first episode of the new series premieres in early August.

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Featured image credit: Netflix