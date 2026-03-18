Louis Theroux details why manosphere influencers agreed to be part of his Netflix documentary

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The new Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere contains many, many bewildering moments. Viewers have been scratching their heads over why “red pill” streamers would agree to be in a Louis Theroux doc in the first place. Like, had they not Googled who he was? Did nobody check his Wikipedia page? Don’t they claim mainstream media is part of “the Matrix”? Louis Theroux has now explained why so many manosphere influencers signed up for his documentary.

Louis Theroux told Tudum “a few things were helpful” when it came to arranging interviews with manosphere influencers. He said: “One was the fact that the programmes that I’ve made are quite liked by young people. I think they can see there’s a sort of free-spirited, open-minded, fun, slightly cheeky view of life that’s enjoyable to be around and isn’t pious or pearl-clutching.

“I also think I’ve got enough of a heterodox outlook that I’m simpatico with the parts of internet culture that are provocative and outrageous and cheeky.

“The other thing is that they genuinely don’t give a sh*t about being canceled, so I think it was low risk for them.”

He has another theory on why Justin Waller chose to take part. Louis explained on The Romesh Ranganathan Show: “We had shot two or three days with him. And at the end he goes: ‘I know you’re going to make me look like like an a**hole’ – or something like that – ‘I know you’re going to skin me alive in your show, and that’s fine. You can do whatever you want with me, because I’ve enjoyed it so much.’ Something like that.”

Louis Theroux initially found the interaction “confusing”, then wandered if it was an “alpha manoeuvre” or “power move”, to convey the message “nothing you can do touches me.”

Despite these factors, Louis Theroux still didn’t manage to convince Andrew Tate to participate. He messaged Andrew and Tristan Tate over a year. Apparently, Andrew Tate asked if he would be paid, and also claimed Louis Theroux was “not relevant”.

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Featured images via Netflix.