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louis theroux then myron and angie

Louis Theroux’s surprising take on what Myron and his girlfriend Angie were like in real life

‘He’s actually relatively tender with his girlfriend’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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In the new Netflix documentary Inside the Manosphere, Louis Theroux questioned the streamer Myron and his then-girlfriend Angie about their “one-sided monogamy” relationship. Louis Theroux has now shared what the couple were actually like to be around. I did not expect this.

In an interview with Wired, Louis Theroux said “there’s a paradox” in the manosphere, as “many of them are performing their horrificness”.

Louis Theroux compared what Myron Gaines (real name Amrou Fudl) has said on his podcast, to how he behaved around Angie in real life.

He said: “You see someone like Myron Gaines, and he says horrific, abhorrent things about women. And then you see him with his girlfriend, and you’re like, ‘Okay, so it’s not really real, he’s actually relatively tender with his girlfriend, or she seems quite nice.’

“And it feels like, ‘Oh, you’re just performing your alphaness, you know?’ And that’s kind of, in a weird way, quite heartening – not altogether surprising, either.”

angie myron fresh and fit

Angie and Myron on the Fresh and Fit podcast in 2025
(Image via YouTube)

Louis Theroux theorised that in the manosphere “there’s definitely an element of pretending to be horrific in order to get people to engage”.

Before Angie and Myron broke up, she did claim he behaved differently in private to on his podcast. She shared during a livestream with the producer Icy: “You guys don’t know him, because you are never behind-the-scenes, and you don’t know him on a personal level. You just see what you see in the shows, and that’s a part of him, but it’s not him completely. You will never know. Once you know the guy, it’s all different… he’s an amazing man.”

Angie and Myron seem to have broken up approximately seven months ago.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured images via Netflix.

More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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