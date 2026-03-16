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Every jarring thing Angie said about dating Myron Gaines beyond Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc

‘He reminds me of my dad’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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In the new Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, the influencer Myron Gaines spoke about his “one-way monogamy” relationship with his girlfriend Angie. We heard an awful lot more from Myron than we did from Angie. So, here are some of the most jarring things Angie has said about her relationship with Myron Gaines.

For context, Angie and Myron were in a relationship for approximately two years. Myron seems to have met Angie when she was part of a group of women being interviewed on his podcast. She said in that video that she was a hostess in a nightclub, she was from Venezuela, and she had a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

When Angie was dating Myron, she spoke on a livestream with Icy (a producer of Myron’s podcast). She said: “I’m really happy. I’ve really got the best man I can ever have, and he’s a very special human being. Like, he’s very inspiring… you guys don’t know him, because you are never behind-the-scenes, and you don’t know him on a personal level. You just see what you see in the shows, and that’s a part of him, but it’s not him completely. You will never know. Once you know the guy, it’s all different.”

myron ex-girlfriend angie

Icy and Angie

She continued: “He’s an amazing man. He reminds my of my dad, which is kind of weird sometimes, but he’s a great man.”

Angie also praised “the level of patience” he has, and how “hard-working” he is. “He doesn’t really care about himself, and that’s really hard to find nowadays.”

She used to pop up occasionally as a guest on Myron’s The Debrief With MyronGainesX. In one episode from last year, the couple talked about their plans to have children. Angie disagreed with Myron’s opinions on homeschooling and phones, and said it was important children go to schools where they can interact with each other. She also recommended his listeners watch Adolescence. Really.

Myron Gaines and Angie broke up about seven months ago, after Louis Theroux interviewed them for Netflix.  When Angie began dating a different person, many of Myron’s followers accused her of cheating on him with this other man. Angie then addressed the split on Instagram. She commented: “I would’ve never cheated. This rumour is ridiculous.” Myron has also denied that Angie ever cheated on him.

Angie doesn’t share her personal life on social media as much now. Her accounts are mostly private – except for a TikTok page that mostly consists of her rollerskating, and her theories about Bridgerton.

angie rollerblading myron ex girlfriend

Angie rollerblading in Miami
(Image via TikTok)

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Featured image via Youtube / FreshandFit.

More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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