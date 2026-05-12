Activities to get your mind off of exam season as an Exeter student

Because some of us are better at procrastinating than others

3 hours ago

Exam season is well and truly underway and many of us are finding that there doesn’t seem to be any way out. Hopefully by now you’re past the worst of it but it’s completely understandable to need some tips to get through these last few weeks.

If there is anything that I have truly mastered in the past few years it is productive procrastination so you are in safe hands.

Retail therapy

I don’t mean to alarm you, but EBG is fast approaching and if you don’t want to be paying through the nose for next day delivery then you need to act now to get those outfits ordered. I can assure you that now is the time to get your most productive purchasing completed.

If you aren’t going to EGB do not be discouraged. If an Exeter student can do anything it is shop. The summer break calls for so many new things, clothes for internships (whether you’re still yet to hear back or not), outfits for inevitable Exmouth trips, a refresh on the Exeter uniform (Ralphies, Tom’s Trunks, Birks, Longchamps – luckily all can be acquired on Vinted).

If shopping isn’t your thing, then this could be a great time to try out some of the eateries in Exeter, give Ludo a go for a fun and casual vibe or pop to On The Waterfront or Crave to take advantage of the Quay and the warmer evenings that we’re finally getting. Don’t fancy a full meal? Then head out for a spritz!

Get that deposit back

As many of us have realised, we are at our most productive when we are procrastinating what really needs to get done.

Now is the time to start preparing to move out. Do you really want to be doing the spring clean post exams when you should be out celebrating? Remove all the burnt food from the hob, finally get rid of that smell in the fridge, take out the bins and make it shine!

Feeling crafty? We’ve all managed to damage part of our flat after a night out but there is nothing that can’t be fixed with a little bit of super glue and a dream.

In a similar vein, as we are now all preparing to move out it is the perfect time to get rid of a few things. I have managed to acquire a wide range of belongings this year which I certainly do not need to follow me into next year. Nothing beats the flow state you reach during a good wardrobe clear out, however I do sometimes find that it takes a good few days to psyche myself up enough to then upload the selection of clothes onto Vinted! Clearing out the wardrobe conveniently creates space for all the shopping you will now be able to do. If you spend the money you earned on Vinted on new clothes, it doesn’t count. If you disagree, argue with the wall.

Get outside

It is physically impossible to stress about exams if you’re outside.

If you need a short break from studying then a walk along the Quay with an iced matcha in hand may be exactly what the doctor orders. Alternatively, Exeter does have some stunning green routes with some gorgeous views of the city as well as some very friendly horses. Grab some water, turn on the Strava and find a friend and together you can take in the views of Exeter without the threat of anyone overhearing your latest updates.

If you’re looking for a day trip then an obvious option would be to get the train to Exmouth after a couple of cans of M&S cocktails those exams will feel like a distant memory. As the weather warms up Exmouth is only going to get busier so pop down there ASAP!

Or, go for a swim! The open air pool is open and not only is swimming a great way to clear your head but it is also an excellent form of exercise. Other variations of this include recruiting enough friends to play a substantial game of mermaids.

Summer plans

I can’t be the only one who isn’t entirely sure where this summer is heading.

Now is the time! Book that holiday, exams are at least 70% more manageable when there is a holiday to look forward to at the end of it.

Try somewhere new! Remember to consider the holy trinity- beaches, nightlife and food. Once you have done this you will realise that a Greek beach is the only correct answer.

If a holiday isn’t on the cards this year then have no fear. We are SO fortunate to go to uni in such a stunning area so close to lovely sandy beaches. Hop on the train and head to Exmouth and enjoy your own staycation before returning home for the summer.

There are so many fun ways to take advantage of your summer without going away.

Work at a summer camp and relive all your favourite childhood memories. This is such an excellent way to earn money whilst still getting to stay active and enjoy time outside. There are so many fantastic opportunities to work at summer camps both in the UK and abroad!

Write for The Exeter Tab

My favourite form of distraction right now is writing for The Exeter Tab and so it feels right to give it some credit.

The Tab is always looking for more writers and it is such a great way to share your university experience and help others feel less alone when facing uni milestones. It is also just a really fun way to get to know your city if you decide that you want to write guide pieces as you really find yourself exploring the city more and learning things about the uni which you had never thought of before!

If you’re passionate about writing or would like to try something new then give it a shot!

Go to the lib

I think we can all agree that the Law Library is often the last place that actually makes you think of exams. 90% of people in there are making TikToks and camping out before it’s considered a socially acceptable time to head to the pub.

The group study rooms of the library are usually pretty active and if some work happens to get done then that is an unexpected win.

Whatever your exam season looks like – productive, chaotic, or entirely fuelled by iced coffees and avoidance – good luck. See you all on the other side.