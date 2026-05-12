KATSEYE’s Lara Raj finally addresses Manon beef rumours and reveals her status in the band

5 hours ago

After rumours of a secret beef between the KATSEYE girls and Manon, Lara Raj has hopped on a livestream to clarify where everyone stands.

KATSEYE member Manon announced her hiatus from the band back in February 2026 due to “health reason”, and is still yet to return to the band. Around the time of her hiatus announcement, Manon liked a few posts alleging that the reason she left was because she felt mistreated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LARA RAJ (@lararajj)

Since her departure, the KATSEYE girls have avoided talking about Manon publicly. When Manon does get brought up, people have hyper analysed the girls’ reactions. One person who gets called out for being “shady” is Lara. But in a livestream yesterday, she clarified the “beef” and claimed it’s not true.

“I did want to talk to you guys though because there’s been so many.. so much chatter and so many things getting twisted,” the sknger said. “Things we’ve said, things taht all six of us have done or things we haven’t done that gets twisted into things we did do.”

lara talking about the hate and the false narratives the internet has been spreading about all the 6 katseye members!! pic.twitter.com/YXQkxTA2dq — rin 𐙚 (@mycatzeye) May 11, 2026

Lara continued: “So many false narratives and very harmful false narratives but I think, just speaking for myself, when I see that stuff it’s like whatever because it’s quite frankly so dumb, it’s like, who cares. It’s not even worth the time to think about, address, clear up. Because it’s just like, not true.”

KATSEYE listeners quickly pointed out that Lara said “all six of us” – including Manon. This could be a hint that she hasn’t officially left the band and there is hope for her return.

“Never have I been happier to hear ‘six’ in my life, omg,” said one person on X.

“Let’s hope Manon is still a member that’s why she’s saying this, cos if not, it’s going to look really weird,” said another.

So don’t lose hope yet – it seems like Manon hasn’t secretly left the group!

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Featured image via Instagram